Goodsorts: Ted Egan of Thames is built to last

Ted Egan of Thames has spent much of his 85 years in his workshop making things - only to give them away.

His creations have played an important part in bringing his home town's history to life.

He's made a lot of his old tools, while others - built back when things were made to last - are still around after decades.

He's even made himself a lift inside his home using an old truck hoist motor.

Some of his greatest creations now adorn the town of Thames itself - scale models of buildings and facilities that no longer exist.

