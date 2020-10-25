Goodsorts: Ted Egan of Thames is built to last

Ted Egan of Thames has spent much of his 85 years in his workshop making things - only to give them away.

Source: 1 NEWS

His creations have played an important part in bringing his home town's history to life.

He's made a lot of his old tools, while others - built back when things were made to last - are still around after decades.

He's even made himself a lift inside his home using an old truck hoist motor.