Good Sorts: West Auckland man won't let brain tumour stop him from giving back to community

Source:  1 NEWS

Tonight's Good Sort is a West Auckland man who hasn't let a brain tumour stop him from giving back to his community. 

In 2016, after discovering a life-threatening condition, he found time to give back to his community. Source: 1 NEWS

In 2016, Steven Cascalheira believed he had hayfever – but it turned out to be something much more life-threatening.

"When you reach that point that you're writing love notes to your family, then you know things are real and that's when nothing else matters," he said.

"It's quite depressing, actually."

While he had to stop working as a graphic designer, Cascalheira is now running kids art classes at a Titirangi art gallery.

"I've always enjoyed just working with kids and yeah, you know exactly where you stand," he said. 

"I think he's been through a lot of hard stuff so just in the end, he's a really happy person," one of Cascalheira's daughters explained.  

"There are good times but there are also bad times so you can get through the bad times, it's just you need people around you," his other daughter added.

