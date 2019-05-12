Good Sorts: Tammy Schurmann pays it forward after selfless act

Tammy Schurmann of Queenstown's life changed after her mum was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

As her mum slowly lost the ability to speak, one day a surprise visit changed her outlook on life.

"A little old lady arrived at my door - a stranger," Tam says.

"She didn't say much but she handed me a little basket."

Passing the gift to her mum, Tam says "she sat there and she smiled from ear to ear".

Now, Tam and her friends have started giving the gift back - and paying it forward.

Her group makes up gift baskets donated by local businesses and distributes them to people nominated by the community.

They're now being doing it for more than ten years, and have branched into handing out meals.