Auckland hospital's Rangitoto Ward was good to Paul Harvey, so he wanted to be good back.

When Paul had a stroke, they helped him to regain his movement.

So after he left, he took to fundraising for the ward to allow them to do things like baking.

He found them a sponsor, which has been funding their baking classes for about a year now.

Paul said he's found his own stroke to be "a test of character".