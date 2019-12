Meet Helen Bickers, tonight's Good Sort who has tended to pretty serious incidents in Christchurch. Including the earthquakes and mosque attacks.

Helen has worked a quarter of a century as a paramedic.

She now gives talks at drunk driving courses and jails, or anywhere she can do good to help people be safer on the roads.

Now she's been nominated as a Good Sort for a speech she gives from her experiences on the frontline.