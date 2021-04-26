Good Sorts: Meet the Southland schoolkids doing good for the community

This week's Good Sorts are the busy kids at a Southland school doing good for the community.

Five years ago, Limehills School, a short drive north of Winton, set up a Student Volunteer Army - and they've never turned back.

Schoolkids in the group have done plenty for the wider community, especially for the old dental clinic.

The clinic has since become the home for sugary treats being sent out to the Ronald McDonald's Group, attached to Invercargill Hospital.

