Good Sorts: Meet the Good Sort who failed to finish cross country...twice

This week's Good Sort is Phoenix Horo from Rahotu School, a 45 minute drive from New Plymouth.
Phoenix was nominated by his teachers for failing to finish his school cross country not once, but twice.
Hadyn Jones explains all in the video above.
Dame Valerie Adams is pregnant with her second baby.
But the 34-year-old insists the news does not spell the end of her glittering athletics career.
Instead, New Zealand's Olympic queen says she's still on track for her grande finale - a fifth Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020.
Watch the exclusive interview above
In her only television interview, a delighted Dame Valerie told 1 NEWS she and husband Gabriel Price are expecting their second child in April next year.
"My pooch is a bit out, a little bit now, and I didn't want people to think I was just eating pies and not doing any training," Dame Valerie told 1 NEWS.
"The time is right for us to announce and it is a celebration."
The couple's first baby, Kimoana, turned one this week. Her birth represented victory in her parents' emotional and expensive battle against fertility problems.
But wanting to add to their family while Dame Valerie is also in the twilight of her shot put career - and her fertility - it's left the couple with a difficult choice to make.
"I don't want to come end of Tokyo, look back and have any regrets. That's what I didn't want to happen because realistically, my fertility situation isn't great and this was my only chance. My timeframe was limited and I knew that. I'm 34 now and basically I'm going to menopause by the time I'm 43," she said.
"The risk of completing our family and training for the Olympics... I don't want that. First and foremost for me was actually giving Kimoana a sibling and completing a family. For us this is it.
"I don't want to be one of those should've, would've, could've. I've got the opportunity now, I need to take it. It's the same with sport, if you've got the opportunity, take it."
Just six months after Kimoana's birth, Dame Valerie was back in the throwing circle where she won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
This time, the double Olympic champion says she will have almost a year-and-a-half to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.
"I think timing-wise it's all working out quite well for us," she said.
"It's more than what I got in Commonwealth Games, so, I'll take that. What I produced this year with a very short time that I had wasn't bad at all.
"It's possible to come out and have a pregnancy, have a baby and create your family but also go back to high-level sport, there's nothing that says you can't do that."
One person who was critically injured after a speed flying crash in Otago this morning has died.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Isthmus Peak, near Wanaka, at around 9am.
The man was flown to Dunedin Hospital with critical injuries.
He died of his injuries this afternoon.
His death has been referred to the Coroner.
A group of Far North locals who blame commercial fishermen for their dwindling fish stock are taking matters into their own hands.
Karikari Peninsula residents are petitioning the Government for a change in the rules but are also having confrontations on the water.
Karikari Peninsula community leader Thomson Lawrence said, "We've lived here all our lives and we know the stock numbers have dropped off.
"The fishing numbers have dropped off and we want to know that our kids and granddkids can go out there any time and grab a feed of fish."
Confrontations between the fishermen and Karikari locals have been fierce, and others who come in to Doubtless Bay are being warned to expect more direct action.
The locals say they're prepared to cut lines, nets and ropes to stop the depleting fish stock.
"It could get rough. I mean, we're prepared to do what we have to do to make these guys to either go somewhere else or change their minds," Mr Lawrence said.
The ministry responsible for fisheries strongly discourages locals from taking matters into their own hands.
It says responsible fishermen should fish within the limits, and it will investigate any evidence of illegal activity. It's believed the snapper fishery in the region is improving and fish stocks are monitored regularly.
Ron Baker, a fisherman, said, "We're local fishermen - we're not actually targeting the area so much as the school fish we're trying to follow. They came in, so we came in."
"It's hard to keep everyone happy," he said.
New plans to address the teacher shortage will include an extra $10.5 million in funding and efforts to attract over 850 additional teachers, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.
The Ministry of Education says that 650 extra primary teachers and 200 extra secondary teachers will be needed in 2019 to meet the rising level of demand due to growing numbers of students in schools.
"We know that some schools and parents, particularly in the Auckland area but also in pockets around the country, are concerned that not enough teachers are coming into the system, and we are determined to pull out all the stops to meet next year’s projected shortfall," Mr Hipkins said.
"We're committing an extra $10.5 million, on top of the $29.5 million already announced since late last year, to ramp up teacher recruitment initiatives and increase funding for schools - bringing funding to $40 million this year to fill vacancies."
The new package also includes the introduction of a new grant to encourage schools to employ more teaching graduates. At present, only 80 per cent of graduates get a teaching job when they finish training.
Chris Hipkins says increasing the employment of newly graduated teachers is important and the grant will support schools to mentor beginning teachers, before they take their own classes.
The overseas recruitment target has also been increased for 2019 from 400 up to 900.
"We're continuing to focus on bringing New Zealand-trained teachers home, while also looking for other teachers from countries with qualifications similar to ours... …and to improve the support available to overseas-trained teachers."
The Plan
- Hire more than 850 additional teachers
- Extra $10.5 million in funding
- Up to 230 grants of $10,000 for schools to get more graduate teachers into classrooms
- Over 6,000 overseas-based teachers targeted in new campaign
- $5 million more available for overseas relocation grants and finder’s fees
- Easier access to up to $3,000 per teacher finder’s fee to help schools offset recruitment costs