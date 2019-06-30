Good Sorts: Former Miss NZ opens up her home to kids needing after-school care

Minutes from Kawaha Point Primary School in Rotorua is Linda Edwards home.

Linda trained as a teacher but never really taught - but she did notice though that there were a lot of families struggling with childcare after school.

So she started taking children home - until she had a full house.

The big kids are the hired help.

“They really do come until they’re at high school and then from high school on I hire them,” she says.

Ms Edwards has been doing this for twenty-odd years.

“I think it’s given me a huge richness and purpose,” she says.

The former-Miss New Zealand does it because she knows working families need the help.

She either charges very little or nothing, her generosity extending to buying a chrome-book for one of the kids.