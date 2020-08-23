TODAY |

Good Sorts: Auckland mum’s decade-long journey to get kids into running

Source:  1 NEWS

Tonight's Goodsort is Auckland woman, Kathy Harding, who has for years inspired kids at a local school to run.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kathy's a parent at St Heliers Primary who's started volunteering to help the kids run and never stopped. Source: 1 NEWS

She was a parent at St Heliers Primary School who started volunteering to help the kids run over a decade ago.

“If I could get a dozen children each week coming along for a run that would be fantastic," she said. 

“Before I knew it I had a hundred."

Ms Harding also educates the kids on nutrition and emotional health.

“We are not just about running, we are actually about what’s going on in our minds and what we are saying to ourselves,” she said.

Despite her own children leaving the school, Ms Harding carried on her work.

“My children have left the school but I just wasn’t ready to,” she said.

For the full story, watch the video above. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Good Sorts
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:01
The Warehouse accused of taking advantage of lockdown to push through restructure
2
Health officials release list of 10 Auckland bus trips Covid-19 cases took before testing positive
3
Human-sized asteroid on collision course with Earth, but minute chance it will hit, NASA says
4
Ten per cent of bars and restaurants set to close in next fortnight: Hospitality Association
5
Kiwi scientist uses NBA stars as subjects to develop 'game changing' Covid-19 testing method
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:10

Watch: Christians united in song deliver beautiful blessing over Aotearoa

04:12

Victims prepare to face Christchurch terror attacks gunman in court ahead of sentencing

Philanthropic Kiwi couple giving away more than $50 million
04:06

Christchurch mosque shooting widow: 'I am my husband's voice'