Good Sorts: Auckland mum’s decade-long journey to get kids into running

Tonight's Goodsort is Auckland woman, Kathy Harding, who has for years inspired kids at a local school to run.

She was a parent at St Heliers Primary School who started volunteering to help the kids run over a decade ago.

“If I could get a dozen children each week coming along for a run that would be fantastic," she said.

“Before I knew it I had a hundred."

Ms Harding also educates the kids on nutrition and emotional health.

“We are not just about running, we are actually about what’s going on in our minds and what we are saying to ourselves,” she said.

Despite her own children leaving the school, Ms Harding carried on her work.

“My children have left the school but I just wasn’t ready to,” she said.