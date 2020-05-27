'A good position to be in' - Amid record streak of no new cases, NZ hospitals empty of Covid-19 patients for first time

There are no new Covid-19 patients in hospital for the first time since the alert level restrictions began in New Zealand over two months ago.

Speaking at today's Government media conference, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said of the zero hospitalisations simply, "it's another good position to be in".

A file image of a hospital ward. Source: Pexels

The good news comes as the country also hit a record five days with no new cases today.

Dr Bloomfield also said there have been no deaths from coronavirus since yesterday's update. The death toll remains at 21.

Today's announcement means New Zealand's total number of people who have or have had Covid-19, including probable cases, remains at 1504.

The number of confirmed cases - the number New Zealand gives to the World Health Organisation and compares with other nations – is still 1154.

Of those cases, Dr Bloomfield confirmed 1462 people have recovered, up one from yesterday and leaving just 21 active cases in the country.