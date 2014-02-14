A goat-shaped drinking flask and Adele tickets - what were New Zealand's MPs gifted in 2017?

The full list of what New Zealand's MPs declared as their 2017 assets, debts and gifts has been released.

A full list of gifts MPs received is below, with Adele tickets and sports games top contenders for the most popular gift, with a few quirky items such as an "alcohol drinking flask in the form of what seems to be a sheep or a goat" among the items given to MPs.

The MPs are required to disclose their pecuniary and other personal interests, such as gifts, interests in trusts, and overseas travel.

The latest register shows the interests between February 1, 2017 and January 31, 2018. Click here to view the entire summary of returns.

Hon Amy Adams (National, Selwyn)

Tickets and hospitality at All Blacks v Lions test (x2) – New Zealand Rugby

Flight upgrade to trans-Tasman flight – Emirates

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern (Labour, Mt Albert)

One red Pelikan Souveran fountain pen, with bottle of ink, and one red Pelikan

Souveran rollerball pen – President of the Federal Republic of Germany

APEC Gift: Brown & Proud NTC handset and NTC tablet with leather cover (to

be donated) – National Organising Committee for ASEAN

APEC Gift: Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime handset and S3 Frontier watch (to be

donated) – National Organising Committee for ASEAN

APEC Gift: Framed oil painting by Jane Arrieta Ebarle in presentation box (given

to the Parliamentary Collection) – President of the Philippines

Hospitality and tickets for three All Blacks matches – New Zealand Rugby

Concert tickets, Adele – Regional Facilities Auckland

Garments (x3) – Maaike

Garments (x2) and loaned items – Juliette Hogan

Garments (x2) and loaned items – Ingrid Starnes

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi (National, List)

Class upgrade on flight – Hong Kong Airlines

Hon David Bennett (National, Hamilton East)

Tickets to cricket games – Northern Districts Cricket

Accompanied partner to Boxing Day Test – Cricket Australia

Accompanied partner to Victoria Derby Day Races – Tabcorp/Booth Transport

Hon Paula Bennett (National, Upper Harbour)

ASB Classic Tennis Women’s semi-final tickets (x2) – DB Breweries

ASB Classic Tennis Women’s final tickets (x2) – Tennis Auckland

Items of World clothing (x5) – Worldbrand



Hon Dr Jonathan Coleman (National, Northcote)

Adele concert tickets – Harcourts Real Estate

Joseph Parker boxing tickets – Duco Events

All Blacks and Lions tour rugby tickets – New Zealand Rugby

ASB Bank Classic tennis tickets – ASB Bank

ASB Bank Classic tennis tickets – Auckland Tennis

Australian Open tennis tickets – ANZ Bank



Hon Judith Collins (National, Papakura)

Tickets to two Super Rugby games – Nib NZ Limited

Ticket to NRL Nines – Duco Promotions

Tickets to rugby games: Wales v Tonga and All Blacks v Samoa – SkyCity

Tickets to All Blacks v Great British Lions – NZ Rugby

Tickets to All Blacks v Great British Lions – Todd Corporation

Tickets to ASB Tennis – ASB

Tickets to ASB Tennis – Tennis Auckland

Tickets to ASB Tennis – SkyCity

Tickets to Adele – Darren Brady

Tickets to Joseph Parker fight – Sky TV



Hon Clare Curran (Labour, Dunedin South)

Tickets to ASB Classic Tennis final (x3) – Fairfax Media

Paul Eagle (Labour, Rongotai)

Tickets to rugby game (x4) – Wellington Rugby/Hurricanes Limited

Tickets to soccer game (x4) – Wellington Phoenix

Rt Hon Bill English (National, List)

Carissa Meng painting – Dr Jian Yang

Black men’s satchel – Light Leathers Tannery

Hon Christopher Finlayson (National, List)

Statuette of a bear, some form of polished green-coloured stone – Canadian Attorney-General

An alcohol drinking flask in the form of what seems to be a sheep or a goat (quite difficult to identify the species) made of a form of dark or green-coloured material, possibly bronze or iron – visiting delegation from the Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China

Painting of Wellington from the top of Mt Victoria – bequest from the estate of the late F.B.N Fox, latterly of Wellington

Hon Paul Goldsmith (National, List)

Season pass – Auckland Racing Club

Tickets to Australian Open Tennis, Melbourne (x2) – ANZ Bank

Hon Nathan Guy (National, Ōtaki)

Tickets and hospitality to All Blacks v Lions rugby test – Westpac

Rug – Mihan Dairy City, Iran

Tickets to ASB Classic – ASB

Hon Shane Jones (NZ First, List)

Qantas Chairman’s Lounge – Qantas

Hon Steven Joyce (National, List)

Tickets to Adele (x2) – SkyCity

Tickets to All Blacks v British and Irish Lions (x2) – NZ Rugby

Hon Nikki Kaye (National, Auckland Central)





Tickets to, and hospitality at, 2018 ASB Classic (x2) – DB Breweries

Tickets to, and hospitality at, 2017 NRL Auckland Nines (x2) – Downer Group

Tickets to, and hospitality at, SkyCity Breakers Game (x2) – SkyCity

Tickets to, and hospitality at, Adele Concert (x2) – SkyCity

Denise Lee (National, Maungakiekie)

Concert tickets (x2) – Regional Facilities Auckland

Melissa Lee (National, List)

Hospitality and functions, ornamental gifts and congratulatory bouquet of flowers – Embassy of the Republic of Korea in New Zealand

Domestic travel and hospitality – Māori Tourism Board

Ticket to competition grand finale – Michael Hill International Violin Competition Charitable Trust

Traditional Lao Dress – Wat Lao Buddharam Association Trust Board

Domestic travel and hospitality – Wellington Korean Society/CAAW Limited

Golfing paraphernalia – Gilhong Ko

Hon Iain Lees-Galloway (Labour, Palmerston North)

Tickets and hospitality to All Blacks v Lions test, Eden Park Auckland – SkyCity

Tickets to All Whites v Peru football match – White Ribbon

Qantas Chairman’s Lounge Membership – Qantas



Hon Andrew Little (Labour, List)

Tickets (x2) (only one used) – WOMAD (World of Music, Arts and Dance)

VIP tickets to the British and Irish Lions rugby team tour (x6) – New Zealand Rugby

Hon Trevor Mallard (Labour, List)

Match tickets and hospitality – NZ Football

Match tickets and hospitality – Basketball NZ

Match tickets and hospitality – National Rugby League

Match tickets and hospitality – NZ Cricket

Match tickets and hospitality – Westpac NZ

Match tickets and hospitality – Netball NZ

Match tickets and hospitality – Wellington Rugby

Match tickets and hospitality – NZ Rugby

Flight upgrade – Emirates Airlines

Hon Todd McClay (National, Rotorua)

Membership – Arikikapakapa Golf Club

Tickets, Australian Open Tennis – ANZ

Ian McKelvie (National, Rangitīkei)

Dinner and All Blacks v Lions game tickets, Wellington (x2) – New Zealand Racing Board

Hon Mark Mitchell (National, Rodney)

Tickets to cricket (x3) – ANZ Bank

Hon Stuart Nash (Labour, Napier)

Tickets to tennis match – DB Breweries

Tickets to rugby match – SkyCity Auckland

Dr Parmjeet Parmar (National, List)

Satchel bag – Government of India

Decoration plate – Government of India

Rt Hon Winston Peters (NZ First, List)

Season passes to Ellerslie races (x2) (unused) – Ellerslie Auckland Racing Club

Dr Shane Reti (National, Whangarei)

Tickets to Northland Rugby corporate box (x9) – Stan Semenoff Group

Hon Grant Robertson (Labour, Wellington Central)

Hospitality at Rugby League World Cup matches (x3) – Rugby League World Cup Limited

Tickets and hospitality at ASB Tennis Classic – Heineken Limited

Tickets to All Blacks v Lions – Air New Zealand

Tickets and hospitality for Black Caps Tests and One Day fixtures (x2) – New Zealand Cricket

Jami-Lee Ross (National, Botany)



ASB Classic Tennis – DB Breweries

Hon Eugenie Sage (Green, List)

Framed photograph of forest and lake – Craig Potton

Hon Carmel Sepuloni (Labour, Kelston)

Corporate box tickets to third Lions v All Blacks test at Eden Park (x2) – SkyCity

VIP tickets to Rugby League World Cup semi-final, Tonga v England, Mt Smart Stadium (x2) – Sport NZ

VIP tickets to ASB Classic Women’s Tennis final, ASB Tennis Arena (x2) – DB Breweries

Complimentary short haul upgrade from economy to business class, Auckland to Apia – Air New Zealand

Hon Aupito William Sio (Labour, Māngere)

Rugby League World Cup 2017 VIP tickets to Tonga v England (x2), Tonga v Samoa (x2), and New Zealand v Samoa (x2) – Sport New Zealand

Hon Anne Tolley (National, East Coast)

Tickets to ballet (x4) – NZ Ballet

Tickets to WOW (x2) – NIB

Hon Louise Upston (National, Taupō)

Tickets and hospitality to All Blacks v Lions rugby test – NZ Rugby

Louisa Wall (Labour, Manurewa)

NRL Auckland Nines (corporate hospitality) and Rugby League World Cup 2017 (x4 games, corporate hospitality) – National Rugby League

ANZ ODI (corporate hospitality) – New Zealand Cricket

Lions tour (x6 games, corporate hospitality) – NZ Rugby

Adele Tickets – Regional Facilities Auckland

Glasses – Essilor Vision Foundation

Poto Williams (Labour, Christchurch East)

Tickets and hospitality to cricket (x2) – Canterbury Cricket Club

Hon Michael Woodhouse (National, List)

Tickets and hospitality to Otago Sportsperson of the Year awards – ASB Bank

Hospitality at ASB Bank annual function – ASB Bank

Tickets and hospitality to All Blacks v British Lions Rugby Test Match – Sovereign

Dr Jian Yang (National, List)

Oil painting – Carissa Meng

Watercolour painting – Cao Jun

Jonathan Young (National, New Plymouth)

Flights, accommodation and tickets (Lions, All Blacks rugby test) – Air New Zealand

Womad ticket – Taranaki Arts Festival Trust

















