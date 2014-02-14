 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


A goat-shaped drinking flask and Adele tickets - what were New Zealand's MPs gifted in 2017?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The full list of what New Zealand's MPs declared as their 2017 assets, debts and gifts has been released. 

Adele

Source: Bang Showbiz

A full list of gifts MPs received is below, with Adele tickets and sports games top contenders for the most popular gift, with a few quirky items such as an "alcohol drinking flask in the form of what seems to be a sheep or a goat" among the items given to MPs. 

The MPs are required to disclose their pecuniary and other personal interests, such as gifts, interests in trusts, and overseas travel. 

The latest register shows the interests between February 1, 2017 and January 31, 2018. Click here to view the entire summary of returns. 

Hon Amy Adams (National, Selwyn)

Tickets and hospitality at All Blacks v Lions test (x2) – New Zealand Rugby
Flight upgrade to trans-Tasman flight – Emirates 

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern (Labour, Mt Albert)

One red Pelikan Souveran fountain pen, with bottle of ink, and one red Pelikan
Souveran rollerball pen – President of the Federal Republic of Germany
APEC Gift: Brown & Proud NTC handset and NTC tablet with leather cover (to
be donated) – National Organising Committee for ASEAN
APEC Gift: Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime handset and S3 Frontier watch (to be
donated) – National Organising Committee for ASEAN
APEC Gift: Framed oil painting by Jane Arrieta Ebarle in presentation box (given
to the Parliamentary Collection) – President of the Philippines
Hospitality and tickets for three All Blacks matches – New Zealand Rugby
Concert tickets, Adele – Regional Facilities Auckland
Garments (x3) – Maaike
Garments (x2) and loaned items – Juliette Hogan
Garments (x2) and loaned items – Ingrid Starnes

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi (National, List)

Class upgrade on flight – Hong Kong Airlines

Hon David Bennett (National, Hamilton East)

Tickets to cricket games – Northern Districts Cricket
Accompanied partner to Boxing Day Test – Cricket Australia
Accompanied partner to Victoria Derby Day Races – Tabcorp/Booth Transport

Hon Paula Bennett (National, Upper Harbour)

ASB Classic Tennis Women’s semi-final tickets (x2) – DB Breweries
ASB Classic Tennis Women’s final tickets (x2) – Tennis Auckland
Items of World clothing (x5) – Worldbrand


Hon Dr Jonathan Coleman (National, Northcote) 

Adele concert tickets – Harcourts Real Estate
Joseph Parker boxing tickets – Duco Events
All Blacks and Lions tour rugby tickets – New Zealand Rugby
ASB Bank Classic tennis tickets – ASB Bank
ASB Bank Classic tennis tickets – Auckland Tennis
Australian Open tennis tickets – ANZ Bank


Hon Judith Collins (National, Papakura)

Tickets to two Super Rugby games – Nib NZ Limited
Ticket to NRL Nines – Duco Promotions
Tickets to rugby games: Wales v Tonga and All Blacks v Samoa – SkyCity
Tickets to All Blacks v Great British Lions – NZ Rugby
Tickets to All Blacks v Great British Lions – Todd Corporation
Tickets to ASB Tennis – ASB
Tickets to ASB Tennis – Tennis Auckland
Tickets to ASB Tennis – SkyCity
Tickets to Adele – Darren Brady
Tickets to Joseph Parker fight – Sky TV

Hon Clare Curran (Labour, Dunedin South)

Tickets to ASB Classic Tennis final (x3) – Fairfax Media

Paul Eagle (Labour, Rongotai)

Tickets to rugby game (x4) – Wellington Rugby/Hurricanes Limited
Tickets to soccer game (x4) – Wellington Phoenix

Rt Hon Bill English (National, List)

Carissa Meng painting – Dr Jian Yang
Black men’s satchel – Light Leathers Tannery

Hon Christopher Finlayson (National, List)

Statuette of a bear, some form of polished green-coloured stone – Canadian Attorney-General
An alcohol drinking flask in the form of what seems to be a sheep or a goat (quite difficult to identify the species) made of a form of dark or green-coloured material, possibly bronze or iron – visiting delegation from the Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China
Painting of Wellington from the top of Mt Victoria – bequest from the estate of the late F.B.N Fox, latterly of Wellington

Hon Paul Goldsmith (National, List)

Season pass – Auckland Racing Club
Tickets to Australian Open Tennis, Melbourne (x2) – ANZ Bank

Hon Nathan Guy (National, Ōtaki)

Tickets and hospitality to All Blacks v Lions rugby test – Westpac
Rug – Mihan Dairy City, Iran
Tickets to ASB Classic – ASB

Hon Shane Jones (NZ First, List)

Qantas Chairman’s Lounge – Qantas

Hon Steven Joyce (National, List)

Tickets to Adele (x2) – SkyCity
Tickets to All Blacks v British and Irish Lions (x2) – NZ Rugby

Hon Nikki Kaye (National, Auckland Central)

Tickets to, and hospitality at, 2018 ASB Classic (x2) – DB Breweries
Tickets to, and hospitality at, 2017 NRL Auckland Nines (x2) – Downer Group
Tickets to, and hospitality at, SkyCity Breakers Game (x2) – SkyCity
Tickets to, and hospitality at, Adele Concert (x2) – SkyCity

Denise Lee (National, Maungakiekie)

Concert tickets (x2) – Regional Facilities Auckland

Melissa Lee (National, List)

Hospitality and functions, ornamental gifts and congratulatory bouquet of flowers – Embassy of the Republic of Korea in New Zealand
Domestic travel and hospitality – Māori Tourism Board
Ticket to competition grand finale – Michael Hill International Violin Competition Charitable Trust
Traditional Lao Dress – Wat Lao Buddharam Association Trust Board
Domestic travel and hospitality – Wellington Korean Society/CAAW Limited
Golfing paraphernalia – Gilhong Ko

Hon Iain Lees-Galloway (Labour, Palmerston North)

Tickets and hospitality to All Blacks v Lions test, Eden Park Auckland – SkyCity
Tickets to All Whites v Peru football match – White Ribbon
Qantas Chairman’s Lounge Membership – Qantas

Hon Andrew Little (Labour, List)

Tickets (x2) (only one used) – WOMAD (World of Music, Arts and Dance)
VIP tickets to the British and Irish Lions rugby team tour (x6) – New Zealand Rugby

Hon Trevor Mallard (Labour, List)

Match tickets and hospitality – NZ Football
Match tickets and hospitality – Basketball NZ
Match tickets and hospitality – National Rugby League
Match tickets and hospitality – NZ Cricket
Match tickets and hospitality – Westpac NZ
Match tickets and hospitality – Netball NZ
Match tickets and hospitality – Wellington Rugby
Match tickets and hospitality – NZ Rugby
Flight upgrade – Emirates Airlines

Hon Todd McClay (National, Rotorua)

Membership – Arikikapakapa Golf Club
Tickets, Australian Open Tennis – ANZ

Ian McKelvie (National, Rangitīkei)

Dinner and All Blacks v Lions game tickets, Wellington (x2) – New Zealand Racing Board

Hon Mark Mitchell (National, Rodney)

Tickets to cricket (x3) – ANZ Bank

Hon Stuart Nash (Labour, Napier)

Tickets to tennis match – DB Breweries
Tickets to rugby match – SkyCity Auckland

Dr Parmjeet Parmar (National, List)

Satchel bag – Government of India
Decoration plate – Government of India

Rt Hon Winston Peters (NZ First, List)

Season passes to Ellerslie races (x2) (unused) – Ellerslie Auckland Racing Club

Dr Shane Reti (National, Whangarei)

Tickets to Northland Rugby corporate box (x9) – Stan Semenoff Group

Hon Grant Robertson (Labour, Wellington Central)

Hospitality at Rugby League World Cup matches (x3) – Rugby League World Cup Limited
Tickets and hospitality at ASB Tennis Classic – Heineken Limited
Tickets to All Blacks v Lions – Air New Zealand
Tickets and hospitality for Black Caps Tests and One Day fixtures (x2) – New Zealand Cricket

Jami-Lee Ross (National, Botany)

ASB Classic Tennis – DB Breweries

Hon Eugenie Sage (Green, List)

Framed photograph of forest and lake – Craig Potton

Hon Carmel Sepuloni (Labour, Kelston)

Corporate box tickets to third Lions v All Blacks test at Eden Park (x2) – SkyCity
VIP tickets to Rugby League World Cup semi-final, Tonga v England, Mt Smart Stadium (x2) – Sport NZ
VIP tickets to ASB Classic Women’s Tennis final, ASB Tennis Arena (x2) – DB Breweries
Complimentary short haul upgrade from economy to business class, Auckland to Apia – Air New Zealand

Hon Aupito William Sio (Labour, Māngere)

Rugby League World Cup 2017 VIP tickets to Tonga v England (x2), Tonga v Samoa (x2), and New Zealand v Samoa (x2) – Sport New Zealand

Hon Anne Tolley (National, East Coast)

Tickets to ballet (x4) – NZ Ballet
Tickets to WOW (x2) – NIB

Hon Louise Upston (National, Taupō)

Tickets and hospitality to All Blacks v Lions rugby test – NZ Rugby

Louisa Wall (Labour, Manurewa)

NRL Auckland Nines (corporate hospitality) and Rugby League World Cup 2017 (x4 games, corporate hospitality) – National Rugby League
ANZ ODI (corporate hospitality) – New Zealand Cricket
Lions tour (x6 games, corporate hospitality) – NZ Rugby
Adele Tickets – Regional Facilities Auckland
Glasses – Essilor Vision Foundation

Poto Williams (Labour, Christchurch East)

Tickets and hospitality to cricket (x2) – Canterbury Cricket Club

Hon Michael Woodhouse (National, List)

Tickets and hospitality to Otago Sportsperson of the Year awards – ASB Bank
Hospitality at ASB Bank annual function – ASB Bank
Tickets and hospitality to All Blacks v British Lions Rugby Test Match – Sovereign

Dr Jian Yang (National, List)

Oil painting – Carissa Meng
Watercolour painting – Cao Jun

Jonathan Young (National, New Plymouth)

Flights, accommodation and tickets (Lions, All Blacks rugby test) – Air New Zealand
Womad ticket – Taranaki Arts Festival Trust










Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Two more retail chains caught underpaying staff - Briscoes and Hannahs

00:38
2
The Deputy Prime Minister aimed his wit at the opposition during an engaging Question Time in Parliament.

Watch: 'That's not a very good question!' Winston Peters' wisecrack at National leaves Paula Bennett unimpressed

3

Man dies at Christchurch swimming pool

00:49
4
After going down 32-0 to the Roosters on Saturday the Warriors players let out some of their frustrations on each other.

Watch: 'We're going to the death' - Ruben Wiki gets stuck into players as Warriors go all out in brutal contact session

00:44
5
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Video: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his dairy cows are taken for slaughter, amid spread of cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:31
The convicted sex offender, formerly known as Neville Cooper, originally founded the closed community in 1969 in North Canterbury.

Hopeful Christian, founder of West Coast religious sect Gloriavale, dies - report

Hopeful Christian, previously known as Neville Cooper, founded Gloriavale in 1969.

00:44
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Video: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his dairy cows are taken for slaughter, amid spread of cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis

Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to the works in Christchurch as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.


Police have taken civil proceedings against the Head Hunters gang in Christchurch.

Head Hunter gang member allegedly involved in 'unprovoked, malicious assault' on motorists while on Johnny Danger memorial ride in Auckland

A man was punched unconscious by a Head Hunter gang member after a minor crash during the ride.

01:52
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A patchwork of rain and shine throughout the country today

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 