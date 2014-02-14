A goat-shaped drinking flask and Adele tickets - what were New Zealand's MPs gifted in 2017?

Source:
The full list of what New Zealand's MPs declared as their 2017 assets, debts and gifts has been released.
A full list of gifts MPs received is below, with Adele tickets and sports games top contenders for the most popular gift, with a few quirky items such as an "alcohol drinking flask in the form of what seems to be a sheep or a goat" among the items given to MPs.
The MPs are required to disclose their pecuniary and other personal interests, such as gifts, interests in trusts, and overseas travel.
The latest register shows the interests between February 1, 2017 and January 31, 2018. Click here to view the entire summary of returns.
Hon Amy Adams (National, Selwyn)
Tickets and hospitality at All Blacks v Lions test (x2) – New Zealand Rugby
Flight upgrade to trans-Tasman flight – Emirates
Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern (Labour, Mt Albert)
One red Pelikan Souveran fountain pen, with bottle of ink, and one red Pelikan
Souveran rollerball pen – President of the Federal Republic of Germany
APEC Gift: Brown & Proud NTC handset and NTC tablet with leather cover (to
be donated) – National Organising Committee for ASEAN
APEC Gift: Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime handset and S3 Frontier watch (to be
donated) – National Organising Committee for ASEAN
APEC Gift: Framed oil painting by Jane Arrieta Ebarle in presentation box (given
to the Parliamentary Collection) – President of the Philippines
Hospitality and tickets for three All Blacks matches – New Zealand Rugby
Concert tickets, Adele – Regional Facilities Auckland
Garments (x3) – Maaike
Garments (x2) and loaned items – Juliette Hogan
Garments (x2) and loaned items – Ingrid Starnes
Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi (National, List)
Class upgrade on flight – Hong Kong Airlines
Hon David Bennett (National, Hamilton East)
Tickets to cricket games – Northern Districts Cricket
Accompanied partner to Boxing Day Test – Cricket Australia
Accompanied partner to Victoria Derby Day Races – Tabcorp/Booth Transport
Hon Paula Bennett (National, Upper Harbour)
ASB Classic Tennis Women’s semi-final tickets (x2) – DB Breweries
ASB Classic Tennis Women’s final tickets (x2) – Tennis Auckland
Items of World clothing (x5) – Worldbrand
Hon Dr Jonathan Coleman (National, Northcote)
Adele concert tickets – Harcourts Real Estate
Joseph Parker boxing tickets – Duco Events
All Blacks and Lions tour rugby tickets – New Zealand Rugby
ASB Bank Classic tennis tickets – ASB Bank
ASB Bank Classic tennis tickets – Auckland Tennis
Australian Open tennis tickets – ANZ Bank
Hon Judith Collins (National, Papakura)
Tickets to two Super Rugby games – Nib NZ Limited
Ticket to NRL Nines – Duco Promotions
Tickets to rugby games: Wales v Tonga and All Blacks v Samoa – SkyCity
Tickets to All Blacks v Great British Lions – NZ Rugby
Tickets to All Blacks v Great British Lions – Todd Corporation
Tickets to ASB Tennis – ASB
Tickets to ASB Tennis – Tennis Auckland
Tickets to ASB Tennis – SkyCity
Tickets to Adele – Darren Brady
Tickets to Joseph Parker fight – Sky TV
Hon Clare Curran (Labour, Dunedin South)
Tickets to ASB Classic Tennis final (x3) – Fairfax Media
Paul Eagle (Labour, Rongotai)
Tickets to rugby game (x4) – Wellington Rugby/Hurricanes Limited
Tickets to soccer game (x4) – Wellington Phoenix
Rt Hon Bill English (National, List)
Carissa Meng painting – Dr Jian Yang
Black men’s satchel – Light Leathers Tannery
Hon Christopher Finlayson (National, List)
Statuette of a bear, some form of polished green-coloured stone – Canadian Attorney-General
An alcohol drinking flask in the form of what seems to be a sheep or a goat (quite difficult to identify the species) made of a form of dark or green-coloured material, possibly bronze or iron – visiting delegation from the Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China
Painting of Wellington from the top of Mt Victoria – bequest from the estate of the late F.B.N Fox, latterly of Wellington
Hon Paul Goldsmith (National, List)
Season pass – Auckland Racing Club
Tickets to Australian Open Tennis, Melbourne (x2) – ANZ Bank
Hon Nathan Guy (National, Ōtaki)
Tickets and hospitality to All Blacks v Lions rugby test – Westpac
Rug – Mihan Dairy City, Iran
Tickets to ASB Classic – ASB
Hon Shane Jones (NZ First, List)
Qantas Chairman’s Lounge – Qantas
Hon Steven Joyce (National, List)
Tickets to Adele (x2) – SkyCity
Tickets to All Blacks v British and Irish Lions (x2) – NZ Rugby
Hon Nikki Kaye (National, Auckland Central)
Tickets to, and hospitality at, 2018 ASB Classic (x2) – DB Breweries
Tickets to, and hospitality at, 2017 NRL Auckland Nines (x2) – Downer Group
Tickets to, and hospitality at, SkyCity Breakers Game (x2) – SkyCity
Tickets to, and hospitality at, Adele Concert (x2) – SkyCity
Denise Lee (National, Maungakiekie)
Concert tickets (x2) – Regional Facilities Auckland
Melissa Lee (National, List)
Hospitality and functions, ornamental gifts and congratulatory bouquet of flowers – Embassy of the Republic of Korea in New Zealand
Domestic travel and hospitality – Māori Tourism Board
Ticket to competition grand finale – Michael Hill International Violin Competition Charitable Trust
Traditional Lao Dress – Wat Lao Buddharam Association Trust Board
Domestic travel and hospitality – Wellington Korean Society/CAAW Limited
Golfing paraphernalia – Gilhong Ko
Hon Iain Lees-Galloway (Labour, Palmerston North)
Tickets and hospitality to All Blacks v Lions test, Eden Park Auckland – SkyCity
Tickets to All Whites v Peru football match – White Ribbon
Qantas Chairman’s Lounge Membership – Qantas
Hon Andrew Little (Labour, List)
Tickets (x2) (only one used) – WOMAD (World of Music, Arts and Dance)
VIP tickets to the British and Irish Lions rugby team tour (x6) – New Zealand Rugby
Hon Trevor Mallard (Labour, List)
Match tickets and hospitality – NZ Football
Match tickets and hospitality – Basketball NZ
Match tickets and hospitality – National Rugby League
Match tickets and hospitality – NZ Cricket
Match tickets and hospitality – Westpac NZ
Match tickets and hospitality – Netball NZ
Match tickets and hospitality – Wellington Rugby
Match tickets and hospitality – NZ Rugby
Flight upgrade – Emirates Airlines
Hon Todd McClay (National, Rotorua)
Membership – Arikikapakapa Golf Club
Tickets, Australian Open Tennis – ANZ
Ian McKelvie (National, Rangitīkei)
Dinner and All Blacks v Lions game tickets, Wellington (x2) – New Zealand Racing Board
Hon Mark Mitchell (National, Rodney)
Tickets to cricket (x3) – ANZ Bank
Hon Stuart Nash (Labour, Napier)
Tickets to tennis match – DB Breweries
Tickets to rugby match – SkyCity Auckland
Dr Parmjeet Parmar (National, List)
Satchel bag – Government of India
Decoration plate – Government of India
Rt Hon Winston Peters (NZ First, List)
Season passes to Ellerslie races (x2) (unused) – Ellerslie Auckland Racing Club
Dr Shane Reti (National, Whangarei)
Tickets to Northland Rugby corporate box (x9) – Stan Semenoff Group
Hon Grant Robertson (Labour, Wellington Central)
Hospitality at Rugby League World Cup matches (x3) – Rugby League World Cup Limited
Tickets and hospitality at ASB Tennis Classic – Heineken Limited
Tickets to All Blacks v Lions – Air New Zealand
Tickets and hospitality for Black Caps Tests and One Day fixtures (x2) – New Zealand Cricket
Jami-Lee Ross (National, Botany)
ASB Classic Tennis – DB Breweries
Hon Eugenie Sage (Green, List)
Framed photograph of forest and lake – Craig Potton
Hon Carmel Sepuloni (Labour, Kelston)
Corporate box tickets to third Lions v All Blacks test at Eden Park (x2) – SkyCity
VIP tickets to Rugby League World Cup semi-final, Tonga v England, Mt Smart Stadium (x2) – Sport NZ
VIP tickets to ASB Classic Women’s Tennis final, ASB Tennis Arena (x2) – DB Breweries
Complimentary short haul upgrade from economy to business class, Auckland to Apia – Air New Zealand
Hon Aupito William Sio (Labour, Māngere)
Rugby League World Cup 2017 VIP tickets to Tonga v England (x2), Tonga v Samoa (x2), and New Zealand v Samoa (x2) – Sport New Zealand
Hon Anne Tolley (National, East Coast)
Tickets to ballet (x4) – NZ Ballet
Tickets to WOW (x2) – NIB
Hon Louise Upston (National, Taupō)
Tickets and hospitality to All Blacks v Lions rugby test – NZ Rugby
Louisa Wall (Labour, Manurewa)
NRL Auckland Nines (corporate hospitality) and Rugby League World Cup 2017 (x4 games, corporate hospitality) – National Rugby League
ANZ ODI (corporate hospitality) – New Zealand Cricket
Lions tour (x6 games, corporate hospitality) – NZ Rugby
Adele Tickets – Regional Facilities Auckland
Glasses – Essilor Vision Foundation
Poto Williams (Labour, Christchurch East)
Tickets and hospitality to cricket (x2) – Canterbury Cricket Club
Hon Michael Woodhouse (National, List)
Tickets and hospitality to Otago Sportsperson of the Year awards – ASB Bank
Hospitality at ASB Bank annual function – ASB Bank
Tickets and hospitality to All Blacks v British Lions Rugby Test Match – Sovereign
Dr Jian Yang (National, List)
Oil painting – Carissa Meng
Watercolour painting – Cao Jun
Jonathan Young (National, New Plymouth)
Flights, accommodation and tickets (Lions, All Blacks rugby test) – Air New Zealand
Womad ticket – Taranaki Arts Festival Trust
