'Go old man, go!' Timaru police chase man on mobility scooter - but he won't stop

A very low speed chase took place in Timaru this morning, with police pursuing an elderly man who refused to pull over his mobility scooter.

The incident, which happened on Wai-Iti Road, was captured on video by local Aleisha Candy, who was in a car behind, watching and laughing.

The police officer tries several times to get in front of the man and stop him, but he simply rides around the patrol car.

After a few minutes, the chase is finally ended when the police car pulls right in onto a driveway, boxing the man in and leaving with nowhere to go but down a driveway.

The officer can then be seen getting out of his car to pursue the man on foot, onto the grounds of the Wai-Iti Medical Centre.

Police have said that no arrests have been made, and that they are now in the process of gathering details of what happened.

An officer in a vehicle can be seen repeatedly trying to stop the man from slowly getting away. Source: Aleisha Candy
