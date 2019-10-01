'Glimmer of hope' Maketu Pies keep running if new owner's found

Pie lovers have been called on to save the iconic Maketu Pies after it went into receivership – a devastating blow for the small Bay of Plenty town.

Western Bay Councillor John Scrimgeour, who also sits on the Maketu Community Board across the road from the factory, said he learned that the company was in receivership last night, and the receivers were looking to sell the business.

"That implies, to me, that the bankers have had enough of lending money and so the business is for sale," Mr Scrimgeour told TVNZ1's Breakfast. "So that doesn't necessarily mean the death of the business."

While the news is concerning for Maketu locals, there is "a glimmer of hope that the business may be able to be sold and a new owner, hopefully, who's an enthusiastic pie-lover, businessman, someone who can purchase this business and get it coming again," he said.

Mr Scrimgeour said that Maketu Pies has a significant impact on the local community, employing around 60 people out of a population of 1000.

"It's a massive contributor in terms of employment opportunities," he said. "It's probably more employment opportunities at Maketu Pies than the rest of the community put together."

Mr Scrimgeour said every time his friend's grandchildren come to visit her, the highlight of their stay is "going down to Maketu and buy[ing] a box of Maketu Pies".

"I think that is symbolic of the love that there is for Maketu Pies," he said.