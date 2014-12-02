Glider occupants rescued after crashing on Marlborough mountain

 

Two people have been rescued by helicopter from the remote Blairich Range south of Blenheim this afternoon after the powered glider they were flying in crashed high on the mountainside. 

A glider plane.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter service says it was reported that the aircraft had suffered a catastrophic wing failure, causing it to spiral approximately 1500 feet downwards before impacting on a steep slope and coming to rest. 

The combined effect of the spiral and the steep nature of the mountain face appeared to have minimised the severity of the impact, allowing the pair to escape the aircraft with only minor injuries, the helicopter service said in a statement. 

Once free of the wreckage, the pair called for help on a cellphone resulting in the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter being dispatched by the rescue Coordination Centre

On locating the crash scene, the helicopter was able to land on a small knoll near the wreckage and load the pair on-board before transporting them to Wairau Hospital Emergency Department for further assessment and treatment.

A spokesperson from Wairau Hospital told 1 NEWS that both patients are in a stable condition and are likely to be heading home later today.

