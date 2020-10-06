Gizzy Shrek to be shorn at A&P show in charity fundraiser

A rogue sheep that has evaded a Gisborne farmer for five years is set to finally be shorn for charity at an A&P show.

Wairakaia Station farmer Robert Faulkner recently managed to muster a sheep with fleece estimated to be over 60cm in length.

He named it Gizzy Shrek in homage to the famous sheep, Shrek, who was found in Otago in 2004 after not being shorn for six years.

Faulkner told Seven Sharp he is confident that Gizzy Shrek is a stray.

Has Shrek 2 been found in the back blocks of Gisborne?

"There's no ear tag and she's been running circles around me for five years so I'm pretty sure she's a stray."