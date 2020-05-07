Gisborne Airport evacuated after threat, significant flight delays

A jam-packed Gisborne Airport has been evacuated this afternoon after it received a threat, causing headaches for holidaymakers.

Source: istock.com

Police say they are responding to the threat and as a "precaution" have evacuated the airport.

Air New Zealand says "all flights into and out of Gisborne are being held".

"Nine flights into and out of Gisborne that have been delayed until further notice."

Flight NZ8488 to Gisborne has been turned around back to Wellington and another flight NZ8493 to Gisborne has also been cancelled.

Gisborne Airport estimate both inbound and outbound flights could be affected "for several hours".