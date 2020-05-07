TODAY |

Gisborne Airport evacuated after threat, significant flight delays

Source:  1 NEWS

A jam-packed Gisborne Airport has been evacuated this afternoon after it received a threat, causing headaches for holidaymakers. 

Source: istock.com

Police say they are responding to the threat and as a "precaution" have evacuated the airport.

Air New Zealand says "all flights into and out of Gisborne are being held".

"Nine flights into and out of Gisborne that have been delayed until further notice."

Flight NZ8488 to Gisborne has been turned around back to Wellington and another flight NZ8493 to Gisborne has also been cancelled. 

Gisborne Airport estimate both inbound and outbound flights could be affected "for several hours". 

The news comes as hundreds of festival goers make their way home after the Rhythm and Vines festival ended last night just outside of Gisborne. 

New Zealand
Gisborne
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Gisborne Airport evacuated after threat, significant flight delays
2
Teenager missing from Rhythm and Vines festival found dead
3
Waikeria prisoner who surrendered during standoff assaulted by other inmates, Corrections says
4
Wild scenes in Whangamatā as cafe suffers 'significant damage' during youths' New Year's revelry
5
Donald Trump cuts holiday short to return to White House
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:25

Wild scenes in Whangamatā as cafe suffers 'significant damage' during youths' New Year's revelry

00:22

Person dies in Auckland house fire
00:25

Pedestrian critically injured in incident involving car in central Auckland

$2 billion worth of investor visas 'locked up in office in Wellington'