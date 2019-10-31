TODAY |

Giggling Scottish gran comes to Auckland to help launch Wonky Donkey follow up

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Arts and Culture

Kiwi author Craig Smith has just launched the follow up book to his popular Wonky Donkey.

He had help releasing Dinky Donkey from a giggling Scottish granny whose reaction to his original gained more than 200 million views online.

"I've always been known for being giggly," Janice Clark told Seven Sharp at the Auckland event.

It's the first time the pair have met in person.

"It was great to have her here today, fantastic," Mr Smith said.

Ms Clark also brought her grandson Archie - who she was reading Wonky Donkey to in the viral video – from their Brisbane home.

The much anticipated follow-up to Wonky Donkey is released today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Reporter Mary Jane Aggett went along to the launch of Craig Smith’s book. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:36
Watch: Meet the Wellington supermarket worker turning shelf stacking into an art form
2
Dane Coles fights back tears, thanks family for support during RWC
3
Schools hiring 'teachers of last resort' to avoid staff shortages
4
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
5
US medical centre live streams brain surgery on conscious patient
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:50

Watch: Coin flip decides Queenstown Lakes District Council seat after tied vote
00:39

Hardship fund for businesses hit by Auckland City Rail Link delays 'a welcome step'
00:39

Fire burns down structures at historic castle in Japan

Benefit sanction: Māori penalised, children going hungry, advocates say