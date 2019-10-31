Giggling Scottish gran comes to Auckland to help launch Wonky Donkey follow up

Kiwi author Craig Smith has just launched the follow up book to his popular Wonky Donkey.

He had help releasing Dinky Donkey from a giggling Scottish granny whose reaction to his original gained more than 200 million views online.

"I've always been known for being giggly," Janice Clark told Seven Sharp at the Auckland event.

It's the first time the pair have met in person.

"It was great to have her here today, fantastic," Mr Smith said.

Ms Clark also brought her grandson Archie - who she was reading Wonky Donkey to in the viral video – from their Brisbane home.