Gas leak in Tauranga causes headaches with traffic rerouted

Fire services are currently attending a gas leak on The Strand in Tauranga, which is causes traffic woes for drivers.

Road closed sign Source: Te Karere

Traffic management is in place and they have closed The Strand and the surrounding streets to all vehicles.

The Tauranga Government said in a statement they are advising people steer clear of the area until the issue has been resolved.

The whole of The Strand is closed.

Hamilton Street between Willow Street and The Strand is closed, as well as Harrington Street between Willow Street and The Strand.