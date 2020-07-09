Gallery: Roads closed, dogs frolic as snow blankets lower North Island

Snow has blanketed parts of the central North Island as temperatures dipped this morning.

A dog walks in snow in Waiouru, Ruapehu. Source: Adrienne Langford

Motorists travelling around the central North Island were asked to delay travel, with several major highways closed for around an hour early this morning due to heavy snow.

Snowfall on a welcome sign in the South Wairarapa. Source: Xavier Lignieres

A farm near Waiouru received over 18 centimetres of snow overnight.

Snow covers trees at a farm in Kaiori. Source: Ann McDonnell

A farm in Kaiori, near Waiouru, saw over 18 centimetres of snow overnight. Source: Ann McDonnell

On Remutaka Hill, near Wellington, a lone snowman can be seen sitting near some bushes.

SH2 Remutaka Hill was only closed for about an hour early this morning, it’s been open since around 5.30am and there are no snow warnings in place, an NZTA spokesperson said.

A snowman on Remutaka Hill, in Upper Hutt. Source: Xavier Lignieres

A blanket of snow coating foliage on the Remutaka Hill, in Upper Hutt. Source: Xavier Lignieres

Snowfall on a sign at Remutaka Crossing, on Remutaka Hill in the Upper Hutt. Source: Xavier Lignieres

Meanwhile, a farm's green pastures are broken up by the snow-covered Mount Taranaki in the background.

Snow on Mount Taranaki. Source: Lynette Gopperth

In Ohakune, bridges and a chateau have taken on a picturesque quality as heavy snow coated the area.

Snow seen at the Powderhorn Chateau in Ohakune, north of Wellington. Source: Cindy Yang and Tracey Grant

Snow covering bridges in Ohakune, north of Wellington. Source: Cindy Yang and Tracey Grant