Gallery: Roads closed, dogs frolic as snow blankets lower North Island

Snow has blanketed parts of the central North Island as temperatures dipped this morning.
Motorists travelling around the central North Island were asked to delay travel, with several major highways closed for around an hour early this morning due to heavy snow.
A farm near Waiouru received over 18 centimetres of snow overnight.
On Remutaka Hill, near Wellington, a lone snowman can be seen sitting near some bushes.
SH2 Remutaka Hill was only closed for about an hour early this morning, it’s been open since around 5.30am and there are no snow warnings in place, an NZTA spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, a farm's green pastures are broken up by the snow-covered Mount Taranaki in the background.
In Ohakune, bridges and a chateau have taken on a picturesque quality as heavy snow coated the area.
No snow warnings remain in place.