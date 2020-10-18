TODAY |

The funny gaffes on 2020's most important night in politics

Source:  1 NEWS

With the election campaign dragging out more than usual thanks to Covid-19, last night felt like a long time coming.

The results were of course the most important and had the starring role but there were some moments of levity. Source: 1 NEWS

While the results may have been the star of the show, there were a few golden moments that happened throughout the night.

Election night often involves in a bit of waiting around, meaning you must keep energised, although for someone it resulted in comfort eating live on air.  

The six hours of live television doesn’t always go to plan but at the end of the night most only had one thing on their mind.

A well-deserved drink after this year’s most important night in politics.

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
