Funeral for fallen police officer Matthew Hunt to be held at Eden Park

A funeral for police officer Matthew Hunt, who was killed earlier this month in a shooting in West Auckland, will take place at Eden Park.

The date for the funeral will by July 9, police have confirmed.

A police spokesperson said "we are working closely with Matt's family to assist them in any way possible.

"Plans around media are being worked through and we hope to have an update later this week."

Mr Hunt, 28, died after being shot several times during a routine traffic stop - his colleague was also shot, but survived.

A man is facing a charge of murder over the death, and another charge of attempted murder in relation to the second officer.

The man has been given interim name suppression and is being held in remand until he appears at High Court in Auckland next month.

It's understood that the funeral has been delayed to allow members of his family to return from overseas and undergo the Covid-19 isolation process.

