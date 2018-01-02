 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Full List of sewage-affected Auckland beaches: Mission Bay is good but St Heliers, Herne Bay and others are a no-go

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Half-a-dozen popular beaches across Auckland remain contaminated by sewage leaks, and unfit to swim, after heavy rain overloaded wastewater systems early this week.

Water quality forecast - arrow in alert zone

Source: Te Karere

The popular St Heliers Beach in Auckland's east is one of six with an active water quality alert on council's Safeswim online monitoring system.

Most of the prohibited beaches are along the south coast of Waitemata Harbour, directly east and west of Auckland's CBD.

On Monday this week, an unusually high 12 beaches in Auckland had water quality alerts on Safeswim's website including the very busy Mission Bay, and Mairangi Bay beaches.

However, these two popular Auckland beaches have now been cleared as safe to swim.

The description of the conditions on the Safeswim website is: "Real time sensors or manual inspections of the wastewater (sewage) network have detected wastewater overflows affecting swimming spots – swimming is not advised."

Contamination of Auckland's beaches does regularly occur following large storms when overflowing storm water seeps into the city's sewerage system.

Auckland Council typically discourages people from swimming in the city's beaches for 48 hours following a major storm event.

The six Auckland beaches with water quality alerts are:

- Herne Bay
- Home Bay
- Okahu Bay
- Point England
- St Heliers
- St Mary's Bay

To keep up to date with the water quality of Auckland beaches visit Auckland Council's Safeswim website.

Related

Health

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

National leadership race LIVE: 'I can beat her' - Judith Collins on battling Jacinda Ardern if elected National's leader


00:15
2
American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Watch: How did she survive that? Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

3

Ex-Black Power killer apologises in blog, after 19 years in jail: 'There are no amount of apologies I can ever say to compensate this family for what I did'

00:12
4
Residents on the southern Lau islands are being warned to prepare for the cyclone to hit tonight.

Cyclone Gita passes south of Fiji and moves west out to sea

01:13
5
With National kicked out of power, questions are inevitably being asked about Bill English's next move.

Is Judith Collins the right person to lead National into the next election?

National leadership race LIVE: 'I can beat her' - Judith Collins on battling Jacinda Ardern if elected National's leader

Find out which National MPs are vying for the top spot after English's resignation.


Fletcher Building sign and logo

Construction giant Fletcher Building announce $660m expected loss, Sir Ralph Norris resigns as chairman

None of the company's shareholders will get an interim dividend.

01:13
With National kicked out of power, questions are inevitably being asked about Bill English's next move.

Is Judith Collins the right person to lead National into the next election?

There's fierce competition but Crusher tells NZ, "I'm that person".

01:15
The Jacinda-effect claims another victim with Mr English deciding he’s not the man to lead National forward.

Opinion: Biggest challenge facing National Party's eventual new leader will be the Jacinda Ardern political juggernaut

When it comes to leadership aspirants, National doesn't lack for quantity, it lacks for quality, writes John Armstrong.

02:10
The National Party leader and former PM stepped down today after entering Parliament in 1990.

National leadership hopefuls jockey for position hours after Bill English announces his exit from politics

None have publicly thrown their hats in the ring yet but they have just two weeks to lobby colleagues before the vote.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 