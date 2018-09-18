Full list: Essential businesses during coronavirus lockdown

With a nationwide lockdown on the horizon here is a list of essential businesses that will remain open and operational during the period of self-isolation:

Pharmaceuticals on pharmacy shelf (file picture). Source: istock.com

Accommodation

- Any Accomodation services for essential workers and people who need to be isolated/quarantined

Border

- Customs New Zealand, Immigration New Zealand and the Ministry for Primary Industries

Building and construction

- Any building and construction services related to essential services, critical infrastructure, or immediately needed to maintain human health and safety at home/work

Courts, tribunals and the justice system

- Courts of New Zealand and tribunals

- Critical Crown entities (eg Electoral Commission)

Education

At level 3 only:

- Schools and educational facilities (e.g. ECE centres)

Fast-moving consumer goods

- Businesses involved in the supply, delivery, distribution and sale of food, beverage and other key consumer goods (but not takeaway shops)

Financial services

- Banks, insurers and other financial institutions

Health

- Hospitals, primary care clinics, pharmacies, medical laboratories, care facilities

- Ambulance services

- Mortuary services

Local and national government

- Any entity involved in COVID-19 response or that has civil defence/emergency management functions

- Key public services

Primary industries, including food and beverage production and processing

- Packaging, production and processing of food and beverage products

- Food safety and verification, inspection or associated laboratory services, food safety and biosecurity functions

- Veterinary and animal health/welfare services

Public safety and national security

- Emergency services

- Security and intelligence services

- Justice system

- Public safety and national security roles

Science

- Any entity (including research organisations) involved in COVID-19 response, hazard monitoring, resilience, diagnostics for essential services

Social services

- Welfare and social services, including NGOs, which meet immediate needs (further guidance will be provided)

Transport and logistics

- Transport services

- New Zealand Post and courier services

- Any small passenger service vehicle driver – including taxis and ride-share services

Utilities and communications, including supply chains