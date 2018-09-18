TODAY |

Full list: Essential businesses during coronavirus lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

With a nationwide lockdown on the horizon here is a list of essential businesses that will remain open and operational during the period of self-isolation:

Pharmaceuticals on pharmacy shelf (file picture). Source: istock.com

Accommodation

- Any Accomodation services for essential workers and people who need to be isolated/quarantined

Border

- Customs New Zealand, Immigration New Zealand and the Ministry for Primary Industries

Building and construction

- Any building and construction services related to essential services, critical infrastructure, or immediately needed to maintain human health and safety at home/work

Courts, tribunals and the justice system

- Courts of New Zealand and tribunals
- Critical Crown entities (eg Electoral Commission) 

Education

At level 3 only:
- Schools and educational facilities (e.g. ECE centres)

Fast-moving consumer goods

- Businesses involved in the supply, delivery, distribution and sale of food, beverage and other key consumer goods (but not takeaway shops)

Financial services

- Banks, insurers and other financial institutions

Health

- Hospitals, primary care clinics, pharmacies, medical laboratories, care facilities
- Ambulance services
- Mortuary services

Local and national government

- Any entity involved in COVID-19 response or that has civil defence/emergency management functions
- Key public services

Primary industries, including food and beverage production and processing

- Packaging, production and processing of food and beverage products
- Food safety and verification, inspection or associated laboratory services, food safety and biosecurity functions
- Veterinary and animal health/welfare services

Public safety and national security

- Emergency services
- Security and intelligence services
- Justice system
- Public safety and national security roles

Science

- Any entity (including research organisations) involved in COVID-19 response, hazard monitoring, resilience, diagnostics for essential services

Social services

- Welfare and social services, including NGOs, which meet immediate needs (further guidance will be provided)

Transport and logistics

- Transport services
- New Zealand Post and courier services
- Any small passenger service vehicle driver – including taxis and ride-share services

Utilities and communications, including supply chains

- Electricity, gas, water, waste, fuel, telecommunication services, internet providers and media

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:50
NZ's coronavirus alert system to hit level four in 48 hours - 'Prepare as a nation to go into self-isolation'
2
Watch: Cheap shot on Kalyn Ponga sparks all-in brawl as NRL plays on
3
'We can beat the virus' - Kiwi expert 'overjoyed' with strict coronavirus lockdown measures
4
Coronavirus: New Zealand's alert levels
5
Full speech: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's address to the nation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Canada will not participate in 2020 Tokyo Olympics
03:05

All rugby in NZ suspended indefinitely as coronavirus lockdown looms
03:05

'We are all links in a chain' - Dr Siouxsie Wiles calls for New Zealanders to join forces to stop coronavirus spread

Watch: Full stand-up covering Government's Covid-19 National Response