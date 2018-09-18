Full list: Essential businesses during coronavirus lockdown

With a nationwide lockdown on the horizon here is a list of essential businesses that will remain open and operational during the period of self-isolation:
Accommodation
- Any Accomodation services for essential workers and people who need to be isolated/quarantined
Border
- Customs New Zealand, Immigration New Zealand and the Ministry for Primary Industries
Building and construction
- Any building and construction services related to essential services, critical infrastructure, or immediately needed to maintain human health and safety at home/work
Courts, tribunals and the justice system
- Courts of New Zealand and tribunals
- Critical Crown entities (eg Electoral Commission)
Education
At level 3 only:
- Schools and educational facilities (e.g. ECE centres)
Fast-moving consumer goods
- Businesses involved in the supply, delivery, distribution and sale of food, beverage and other key consumer goods (but not takeaway shops)
Financial services
- Banks, insurers and other financial institutions
Health
- Hospitals, primary care clinics, pharmacies, medical laboratories, care facilities
- Ambulance services
- Mortuary services
Local and national government
- Any entity involved in COVID-19 response or that has civil defence/emergency management functions
- Key public services
Primary industries, including food and beverage production and processing
- Packaging, production and processing of food and beverage products
- Food safety and verification, inspection or associated laboratory services, food safety and biosecurity functions
- Veterinary and animal health/welfare services
Public safety and national security
- Emergency services
- Security and intelligence services
- Justice system
- Public safety and national security roles
Science
- Any entity (including research organisations) involved in COVID-19 response, hazard monitoring, resilience, diagnostics for essential services
Social services
- Welfare and social services, including NGOs, which meet immediate needs (further guidance will be provided)
Transport and logistics
- Transport services
- New Zealand Post and courier services
- Any small passenger service vehicle driver – including taxis and ride-share services
Utilities and communications, including supply chains
- Electricity, gas, water, waste, fuel, telecommunication services, internet providers and media