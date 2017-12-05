 

New Zealand


Full interview: Jacinda Ardern chats with Al Gore about New Zealand's role in the fight against climate change

1 NEWS

Former US Vice President turned climate campaigner Al Gore has interviewed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as part of his world-wide Climate Reality Project 24HoursOfReality livestream today, covering a range of issues.

The Former US Vice President admitted he is a big fan of our new PM and her stance on the environment.
Source: Climate Reality Project 24 Hours Of Reality

The full interview can be viewed in the player above, where Mr Gore opens up the exchange by professing his admiration for New Zealand's new PM saying how he "cheered her on" during the recent election.

Mr Gore also talks about how he served alongside Maori soldiers during the Vietnam War and asks Ms Ardern what her plans are to address the issue of climate change in New Zealand and the Pacific region.

The Prime Minister spoke with Mr Gore on the livestream from Wellington via satellite. 

The PM was interviewed by the former US Vice President during his Climate Reality Project 24 hour livestream today.
Source: Climate Project 24 Hours Of Reality
He told the PM it was "fascinating" and loves the way she is incorporating Maori tradition into NZ's fight against climate change.
Source: Climate Reality Project 24 Hours Of Reality

The Former US Vice President admitted he is a big fan of our new PM and her stance on the environment.

Full interview: Jacinda Ardern chats with Al Gore about New Zealand's role in the fight against climate change

