Full interview: Jacinda Ardern chats with Al Gore about New Zealand's role in the fight against climate change

Former US Vice President turned climate campaigner Al Gore has interviewed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as part of his world-wide Climate Reality Project 24HoursOfReality livestream today, covering a range of issues.

The full interview can be viewed in the player above, where Mr Gore opens up the exchange by professing his admiration for New Zealand's new PM saying how he "cheered her on" during the recent election.

Mr Gore also talks about how he served alongside Maori soldiers during the Vietnam War and asks Ms Ardern what her plans are to address the issue of climate change in New Zealand and the Pacific region.