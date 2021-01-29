Fruit ripens early in scorching temperatures amid difficult time for orchardists

Scorching temperatures on the East Coast have provided an extra headache for orchardists with fruit ripe for the picking earlier than expected.

Miles Hales from Yummy Fruit Co says his pickers are up against it already.

"We're a good solid five days behind where we need to be," he told 1 NEWS on a 30C day in Hastings.

There are fears with the apples' early arrival, some won't get off the trees in time, hurting business.

"For example [if] we only pick 85 per cent of the fruit... that 15 per cent... it's all eating into your profit margin. It will be a big loss," Hales says.

Apple crops are up across the country this year, especially in Gisborne, which is having a bumper season.

Nelson is the only place to buck the trend with a severe drop in production, due to a massive hail storm on Boxing Day wiping out over a third of apples in the area.

But labour is still the major issue. Alan Pollard from NZ Apples & Pears says they are trying their best to employ as many people as possible.

"I think it's likely there will be crops prioritised over others but our goal is to maximise. It's a beautiful crop out there, very high quality."

Orchardists are turning over every leaf to find workers, employing large amounts of university students and even retirees — like 70-year-old Lynette Hakes, who signed up to save a bit more money in retirement.

"I've found it really really good and I've saved on make-up because I've got a natural tan," she says.

With school holidays falling in the middle of peak harvest, the industry hopes to recruit high school students to help save the apples from going to waste

Hales says that's a new innovation this year.

"We haven't done that in the past because we haven't been in this situation before."

The first 150 of 2000 Pacific Island workers are due to be released from managed isolation next week.