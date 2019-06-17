TODAY |

Frosty mornings expected in places with temperatures set to drop throughout the country this week

Rebecca Moore
Chilly mornings, frosts and wind is to be expected throughout the country this week, as well as snow for some areas, as a south westerly outbreak moves across the country.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best told 1 NEWS the high pressure system would move away by Thursday, but people should prepare for chilly weather in the meantime.

He said the type of weather was "very common". "It is winter after all."

Valleys and basins, like Wanaka, Manapouri, Tekapo and Pukaki would experience the brunt of the temperature drop and frosts, Mr Best said.

He added that MetService also has issued a heavy snow weather watch for higher parts of southern New Zealand, as well as a watch for southwest gales for coastal Otago.

The heavy snow watch is for inland Otago, south of Cromwell, today up to 3pm, and Southern Fiordland, Southland and Clutha, up to 1pm today.

Heavy snow is possible above 500 metres which may approach warning accumulations for those areas, MetService says.

There is also a strong wind watch for Coastal Otago up to 3pm today. South westerlies may approach severe gales in exposed places during this time.

Throughout the week, Auckland is forecast to be consistent with temperature highs in the mid-teens all week, but will have a cool morning of just 4 degrees Celsius tomorrow at its lowest temperature for the week. 

Wellington is a bit cooler in the low teens most of the week, with changing winds and periods of showers.

Christchurch is chillier again, even dropping into the negatives overnight. The highs for the week are mainly consistent at 10C, but some chilly overnights at -1C, 0C and 3C will hit the region. Cantabrians can expect some frosts, but then mainly fine days this week.

In Invercargill the high temperature is forecast at 9C all week, with the overnight temperatures dropping to -1C at its lowest tomorrow morning. Heavy rain, thunderstorms and possible hail is forecast for today, some showers tomorrow, but the rest of the week is looking to be off to a frosty start then fine.

Panoramic landscape view of a cold frosty winter morning over a farm in the country of New Zealand
File picture. Source: istock.com
