Frontline nurses, health administration staff strike for pay parity today

Thousands of nurses and other primary healthcare workers are striking around the country today.

Around 3200 nurses and administration staff are planning to participate in the strike, in a bid to secure pay parity with their district health board equivalents after mediation this week broke down.

The strike will include silent rallies in Christchurch and Wellington, including one outside Parliament.

Members of the rallies will be physically distancing and wearing face masks due to the risk of Covid-19, the New Zealand Nurses Organisation says.