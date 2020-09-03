TODAY |

Frontline nurses, health administration staff strike for pay parity today

Source:  1 NEWS

Thousands of nurses and other primary healthcare workers are striking around the country today.

They’re calling for pay parity with their district health board colleagues. Source: Breakfast

Around 3200 nurses and administration staff are planning to participate in the strike, in a bid to secure pay parity with their district health board equivalents after mediation this week broke down.

The strike will include silent rallies in Christchurch and Wellington, including one outside Parliament.

Members of the rallies will be physically distancing and wearing face masks due to the risk of Covid-19, the New Zealand Nurses Organisation says.

Staff from across more than 500 general practices and accident and medical centres will be participating in the strike.

