'Friends for life' - teen reunites with woman he saved from drowning in Christchurch lake

A woman who accidentally drove her car into a Christchurch lake has been reunited with the 15-year-old boy who saved her life.

Jennifer Halliday says the quick actions of student Jack Hodgson are the only reason she survived.

As her car sunk into the lake at Westlake Reserve in Halswell, she says she was unable to get back to shore in her heavy winter clothes until Jack intervened.

"I sat there with water coming in and I of course tried to open the car doors and I couldn't because of the pressure, and I sat there, and I thought, other people have died just like this," she recalls.

After escaping out the window Ms Halliday went back into the half-sunken car to try and rescue two dogs. When the car slipped underwater she became disorientated.

Hearing cries for help while running for the school bus 15-year-old Jack was quick to take action.

"I just thought that if no one else was going to go in, then I'd go in, so that's when I took my jacket off and jumped in the water," he said.

Jennifer Halliday meets teen who saved her from drowning after accidental crashing her car in WestLake in Christchurch on June 20 2019
Jennifer Halliday says the quick actions of student Jack Hodgson are the only reason she survived. Source: 1 NEWS

Swimming out into the lake’s chilly waters he pulled Ms Halliday from the car.

"I just kept my eyes on his hand, and that's what kept me going, his hand," says Ms Halliday, "he was bare from the waist up, and as soon as I got to him I knew I was safe."

Another schoolboy helped pull them both to safety.

Sadly, the two dogs were unable to be rescued. Today Jack consoled Jennifer over their loss.

"I'm glad you're safe and I'm very sorry about the dogs, and like I said, they would definitely be very happy that you are alive and well."

The pair says the ordeal has left them friends for life, with Jack inviting his biggest fan to his school production of Dream On.

Jennifer Halliday says she nearly gave up until she saw Jack’s hand reaching towards her. Source: 1 NEWS
