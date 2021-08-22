TODAY |

Freshly hatched kiwi welcomed with record-breaking birth

In amongst the doom and gloom of New Zealand in lockdown – a record-breaking birth.

A kiwi freshly hatched from its egg at Rotorua’s Rainbow Springs. Source: Supplied

An egg shell cracked Sunday morning, welcoming Rotorua’s Rainbow Springs earliest ever kiwi chick.

The yet to be named bird, beat the previous record by two days – met twice in 2011 and 2016.

It’s fair to say, staff are delighted with the newest feathered addition.

A freshly hatched kiwi at Rotorua’s Rainbow Springs. Source: Supplied

