Freshly hatched kiwi welcomed with record-breaking birth

In amongst the doom and gloom of New Zealand in lockdown – a record-breaking birth.

A kiwi freshly hatched from its egg at Rotorua’s Rainbow Springs. Source: Supplied

An egg shell cracked Sunday morning, welcoming Rotorua’s Rainbow Springs earliest ever kiwi chick.

The yet to be named bird, beat the previous record by two days – met twice in 2011 and 2016.

It’s fair to say, staff are delighted with the newest feathered addition.