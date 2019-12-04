TODAY |

Fresh snow delays Cardrona's summer opening

Summer snowfall has delayed Cardrona's summer opening originally scheduled for this Friday.

Cardrona's summer mountain biking track covered in fresh drop of snow. Source: Cardrona

So far today there has been 20cm of snow fall at the Otago ski field, with more expected to fall. 

Summer snow falls over Cardrona. Source: Supplied

The mountain's summer activities include mountain biking and mountain carting. 

Close by heavy rain is causing Wanaka's lake levels to rise. 

READ MORE
Wanaka residents set up sandbags as lake level continues to rise

In preparation for further flooding Wanaka residents have been given access to sandbags.

Many public toilet lots, parks and walking tracks have been closed as a result. 

The heavy rain in Wanaka is due to continue today and into tomorrow according to MetService.


