'Free speech does not come free of consequences' - man who wrote to Massey University before Don Brash speech was cancelled

A man who wrote to Massey University's Vice-Chancellor protesting Don Brash's now-cancelled speaking engagement denies he made any threats which could have led to the cancellation on security grounds.

Mr Brash was booked to speak at the university's Manawatū campus, but Massey issued a statement yesterday cancelling the event due to a perceived security threat.

The statement said the politics club had "approached University management concerned about their ability to meet the agreement’s terms around security after becoming aware of social media posts suggesting the event could lead to violence.

The former National Party leader says he didn't support the Canadian far right speakers, only their right to speak. Source: 1 NEWS

"The University considered providing additional security for the event, but decided the risk of harm to students, staff and members of the public was too great, particularly at time of heightened tension over the issues around free speech and hate speech," the statement said.

The cancellation follows the controversial visit of Canadian alt-right speakers Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern.

Karl Pearce wrote to Massey Vice-Chancellor Jan Thomas, and told Stuff that while those who organised the event would be naive to think there was no potential for conflict, he had not threatened to cause any of that conflict.

He said he had only planned to demonstrate peacefully and to make a statement.

Mr Pearce he supported Ms Thomas' decision to cancel the event, and said sometimes "free speech does not come free of consequences".

He wrote that some people could be vilified and face possible hurt and backlash after speeches involving "separatist and supremacist rhetoric".

A demonstration supporting Mr Brash's right to speak has been organised by students at the university today at 11am on the concourse.

The former National Party leader and free speech advocate has hit out at the university over its decision.
Jacinda Ardern defends state of economy as business confidence falls

AAP
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has defended the state of the country's economy in her return to Parliament, as debate stirs about whether signs are pointing to wobbles in growth.

Treasury this week warned upcoming economic growth might not be quite as rosy as forecast during the Labour-led government's first budget in May, citing a "mixed message" of wage growth and decreased retail spending.

"Although we think growth held up in the June quarter, weaker confidence, in conjunction with other data, highlights the risk that growth over the coming fiscal year may be weaker-than-forecast," it said

While the Budget Day forecast for GDP growth was about 2.8 per cent, Finance Minister Grant Roberston on Tuesday accepted that could be adjusted by year's end.

"It may be that they revise that down a little bit, but I'm confident for our long-term plan for the transition of the economy," he told reporters.

A few other recent economic signs have also been causing headaches.

ANZ Bank's latest business survey put confidence at its lowest point in a decade and unemployment unexpectedly ticked up from 4.4 per cent to 4.5 per cent in the June quarter.

Those have spurred attacks from the opposition, which says employers are being spooked by the new government's policies, in particular workplace relations reform, a ban on future oil exploration and a plan to significantly increase the minimum wage in coming years.

Facing questions in her first day back in parliament's debating chamber on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern defended the state of the books.

While a cooling of the overheated housing market and the international environment were affecting forecasts, wage and jobs growth were solid, she said.

"When you look at the OECD comparisons around our growth forecasts, actually we stand up pretty well."

The Prime Minister believes New Zealand is well placed among its global counterparts in terms of the economy. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier this week, Ms Ardern told reporters plans to modernise the economy would produce some uncertainty.

The government has in recent weeks played down concerns about business confidence, saying the figures reflect bias on the part of business against Labour-led governments - and changes in global conditions - rather than any change in the domestic economy.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner last month warned dropping confidence would "increases the risk that firms will delay investment and hiring decisions, in what could become something of a self-fulfilling prophecy".

Markets will later this week be watching to see whether the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will adjust its growth forecasts when it announces its latest official cash rate decision.

The PM said pessimism from the business community was not reflected in most actual NZ economic markers.
YouTube, Facebook among those to remove Alex Jones for 'hate and bullying'

Topics
Major tech companies have begun to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from their services, reflecting a more aggressive enforcement of policies against hate speech following protests on social media.

Facebook has taken down four pages belonging to Jones, including two featuring his "Infowars" show, for violating its hate speech and bullying policies.

Over the past several days, Apple, YouTube and Spotify have also removed material published by Jones. Twitter, which hasn't banned Jones, has also faced similar calls.

Facebook has also suspended Jones' account for 30 days because he repeatedly violated the company's community standards against hate speech that "attacks or dehumanises others," it said in a statement today.

Facebook did not immediately respond, asking what would happen after the 30 days are up, and why it hadn't taken action earlier.

The 30-day suspension of Jones himself appears to have gone into effect in late July.

"We've been banned completely on Facebook, Apple, & Spotify," Jones wrote on Twitter. "What conservative news outlet will be next?"

Jones has amassed a large following on the right while promulgating conspiracy theories that claim terror attacks such as 9/11 were actually carried out by the government.

Among his claims is that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, which left 20 children and six adults dead, was a hoax.

It's unclear why the companies are cracking down on Jones now, after allowing him to publish for years. Facebook has been under fire recently for not banning Jones, but as recently as July 12 it tweeted that it sees pages "on both the left and right pumping out what they consider opinion or analysis — but others call fake news."

"We believe banning these Pages would be contrary to the basic principles of free speech," Facebook posted in response to a question from CNN reporter Oliver Darcy, who had been pressing the company on why it continued to allow "Infowars" on its platform.

Today, the company said that it "unpublished" the four pages after receiving reports that they contained content "glorifying violence" and used "dehumanising language" to describe Muslims, immigrants and transgender people.

"While much of the discussion around Infowars has been related to false news ... none of the violations that spurred today's removals were related to this," Facebook said today.

Facebook is the latest tech company to take action against Jones following social-media backlash. BuzzFeed News reported Sunday that Apple has removed five of Infowars' six podcasts from its iTunes and Podcast apps for violating hate speech guidelines.

In response to a query from the Associated Press, Apple said only that it "does not tolerate hate speech" and referenced its guidelines for creators and developers, but did not name Jones or comment further. As of Monday, iTunes searches for "Infowars" or "Alex Jones" turned up no podcasts created by Jones.

Entering the web addresses for specific shows brought up a notice that the content is not available.

Last week, music streaming service Spotify removed some episodes of "The Alex Jones Show" podcast for breaching its hate content policy.

And as of today, Alex Jones's channel was not available on YouTube, with a notice that the account "has been terminated for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines." The Infowars YouTube channel was also labelled as "terminated."

Jones says his shows, which are broadcast on radio, and online platforms, reach at least 70 million people a week. It's unclear how the latest bans have affected his reach.

Infowars host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas.
Infowars host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Source: Associated Press
