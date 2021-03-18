Foxton man sentenced after sick dogs found in pain, one with eyes 'severely crusted over'

A Foxton man, who failed to seek veterinary treatment for two sick dogs who were in severe pain, with matted fur and going blind, has been ordered not to own any animals for 10 years.

Heidi, a Shih Tzu dog, had to be euthanised due to her poor condition. Source: SPCA

Ronald Ward was sentenced at Palmerston North District Court yesterday on two counts of ill-treating an animal causing it to suffer unreasonable or unnecessary pain or distress.

According to the SPCA, Ward was sentenced to five months community detention, six months supervision, ordered to pay almost $1660 in reparations and $500 towards legal costs. He was also disqualified from owning all animals for 10 years.

It comes after the SPCA was alerted to the condition of the dogs at his property in December 2019.

A female Shih Tzu dog, known as Heidi, was heavily matted over her entire body, the SPCA said in a statement today.

"Heidi’s eyes were not visible due to discharge and heavy matting and the pads of her feet were also not visible due to the level of matting. The SPCA inspector noted a strong odour from Heidi.

"The vet stated Heidi was severely underweight and both eyes were completely crusted over with severe, chronic corneal scarring. She was blind, multiple toenails were overgrown, mammary tumours were detected, she was suffering from severe constipation and matting and live fleas were located all over her body."

Heidi had to be euthanised to end her suffering.

Meanwhile, another dog - a brown and tan female Huntaway known as Wags - had an obvious growth in her right ear with noticeable redness, discharge and thickening. Her left ear was also showing obvious signs of disease.

Both dogs were taken by the SPCA inspector for immediate veterinary assessment. Wags remains in SPCA care and will require surgery on her ears before being prepared for adoption.

A vet found Wags' ear condition was a chronic debilitating disease that would have caused severe pain over months to years.

However, Ward said he was treating the condition himself.

As for Heidi, he said he was considering having her put down in the future.

It comes after Ward was previously convicted for a welfare offending in 2015.

He was sentenced to 250 hours of community work and disqualified from owning animals for a period of seven years, but was given an exemption by the court of being allowed to own two animals – either domestic cats or dogs that he presently owned.

In the earlier case, he was prosecuted by MPI for reckless ill-treatment of animals, wilful treatment of animals and failing to meet the physical, health and behavioural needs of animals.

"It’s heart-breaking and quite infuriating that these dogs had to suffer when their misery was entirely preventable. I can’t reiterate enough the importance of responsible pet ownership," SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen said.