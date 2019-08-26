Fourth person charged in homicide investigation of slain Whanganui woman

Police have arrested a fourth person in relation to the homicide investigation into the death of 30-year-old Jasmine Wilson.

A 47-year-old woman has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

She is due to appear in Whanganui District Court next Tuesday.

Three other people were arrested as part of the investigation.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to injure, and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He appeared in the Whanganui District Court in August.

Earlier this month, two other people — a man and a woman — were charged over Ms Wilson's death.

Ms Wilson was dropped off at Whanganui Hospital on July 31 with the severe injuries that led to her death two days later.