Fourteen close contacts of Northland woman who contracted Covid-19 test negative for virus

The test results of 14 close contacts of the Northland woman who contracted Covid-19 have all come back negative for the virus.

Covid-19 test (file photo). Source: Getty

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed the news in a tweet this morning.

Three more test results are pending, he said.

“Pretty encouraging news to start the day.”

It comes as two close contacts of the woman - her husband and her hairdresser - both also came back negative for the virus yesterday.

The 56-year-old woman completed a 14-day stay in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland on January 13, after travelling back to New Zealand from Europe.

Genome sequencing has confirmed the woman had been infected with the South African variant of the virus, Hipkins said yesterday.

He said investigations also found it was "highly likely" the woman caught the virus from a fellow returnee at the Pullman Hotel. He said genome sequencing confirmed there was a direct link between the woman and the returnee.

Investigations into how that transmission occurred continue.

