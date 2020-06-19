Four travellers returning to Thailand from Auckland this week taken to hospital with high fevers

Four Thai nationals who flew to Thailand from New Zealand this week have been taken to hospital with high fevers, prompting Covid-19 fears.
The travellers had a health screening at Bangkok Airport after their Thai Airways flight TG492 arrived from Auckland on Wednesday, according to the Bangkok Post.
Two other passengers on board were Kiwis, one of which has shared an update on Twitter.
Wayne Hay last night said he has had the first of two Covid-19 tests and that so far his temperature has remained normal.
All passengers on board the flight have been taken to a hotel to go into quarantine.
It comes as New Zealand works to tighten up quarantine and managed isolation protocols following a number of mishaps.
Two women who arrived from the UK were confirmed to have Covid-19 this week. They had left quarantine for compassionate exemption reasons, but weren't tested before leaving.