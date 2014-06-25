Four teenagers charged with aggravated robbery of Taumarunui pizza store using sawn-off gun

Four 16-year-olds have been charged over an aggravated robbery of a pizza store in Taumarunui last week.

Shotgun

Two of the teens were also charged with unlawful possession of an offensive weapon, and one with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police say around 8pm on Friday four males wearing balaclavas entered Mr Pizza on Hakiaha Street armed with a sawn-off firearm.

The group allegedly stole a sum of money from the cash register before leaving.

"Police yesterday executed two search warrants in response to information from the public," Senior Sergeant Grant Alabaster says.

"Items including clothing and a firearm were located at one of the properties.

"It is rare to have a serious incident such as this occur in Taumarunui and I'd like to thank all those who assisted police with our enquiries."