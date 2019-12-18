Four people remain in critical condition in NZ hospitals after Whakaari/White Island eruption

Some of those injured in December's Whaakari/White Island eruption are making progress with their recovery with now only four remaining in a critical condition in New Zealand hospitals.

Forty-seven people were on the island when it erupted on December 9.

Today the Ministry of Health confirmed 13 people are still being treated at hospitals around New Zealand, with four remaining in a critical condition. Previously nine people were a critical condition.

Thirteen other patients were transferred to hospitals in Australia in the days following the disaster.

Burns units around the country were at capacity after the volcano erupted in December, with 27 people suffering burns to more than 30 per cent of their bodies.