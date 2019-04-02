TODAY |

Four people killed, another critically injured, in Bay of Plenty crash

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Four people have died, and another critically injured, in a two-vehicle crash in the Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash, involving a truck and a car, at the intersection of Bonisch Road and Parapara Road in the Kaingaroa Forest at 6.40am.

The area is closed to traffic while police investigate the crash, police said in a statement.

Three vehicles from St John attended the scene and a helicopter was dispatched earlier today. Earlier reports said three helicopters were requested.

The injured person was taken to Waikato Hospital.

More to come.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).
Four people killed, another critically injured, in Bay of Plenty crash
2
US school shooter who killed four classmates in 1998, when he was 11, dies in car crash
3
The moment is going viral after being posted online.
Watch: Police officer performs 'absolutely stunning' waiata for Ihumātao protestors
4
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's miracle ball was called forward by the referees.
'Disgraceful officiating' in Warriors loss leads TAB to refund $44,000 worth of bets
5
A Muslim leader greets lawyer Moana Jackson at a powhiri at Ihumātao.
Muslim leaders join protestors at Ihumātao: 'They can always rely on us'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Girl playing with colorful toy wood blocks, her mother is helping her, education and fun concept

New report calls for overhaul of childhood service regulations
01:41
Ollie Langridge is demanding the Government declare a climate change emergency.

Father of five clocks up 74 days of climate change protest outside Parliament

Family of missing Whakatane man 'incredibly worried' as search continues

Security increased after 'low-level' threat at Queenstown Airport