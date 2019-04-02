Four people killed, another critically injured, in Bay of Plenty crash

Four people have died, and another critically injured, in a two-vehicle crash in the Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash, involving a truck and a car, at the intersection of Bonisch Road and Parapara Road in the Kaingaroa Forest at 6.40am.

The area is closed to traffic while police investigate the crash, police said in a statement.

Three vehicles from St John attended the scene and a helicopter was dispatched earlier today. Earlier reports said three helicopters were requested.

The injured person was taken to Waikato Hospital.