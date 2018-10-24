TODAY |

Four people injured after car flips onto its roof in South Auckland

Four people have been injured, two seriously, after a car flipped onto its roof in South Auckland early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Great South Road and Ronwood Ave, Manukau, at around 3.24am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeperson told 1 NEWS.

Three people were trapped upon arrival.

Two people suffered serious injuries in the incident, while two others were in moderate condition.

Three patients were transported to Middlemore Hospital, while one was taken to Starship Hospital.

