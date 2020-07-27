Four new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation today, none in community

There are four new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

There are no new community cases.

Today's update was released in a written statement by the Ministry of Health.

One person had arrived from Ethiopia via Dubai and Kuala Lumpur on November 14 and tested positive on Friday, but was only added to the official total today.

Two people arrived from the US last Monday and were tested on day five after a person in their bubble tested positive.

The fourth case had arrived from the US on Thursday and tested positive during the regular day three testing.

It brings the total of New Zealand's confirmed cases to 1700.

The Ministry of Health also provided an update on the Pakistan cricket players who had tested positive.

Of the six people who tested positive on their first day of testing, two have been reclassified as historical infections and aren't considered infections. A seventh person tested positive on their day three testing.

The rest of the squad's members will be tested today, on day six of their stay.

"Following the results of these tests, the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health will conduct an assessment of whether the team members who have not returned positive tests can have an exemption from managed isolation to train," the Ministry of Health says.

"For this to occur, the medical officer of health must be satisfied that training is unlikely to transmit Covid-19."

The team's exemption to train was previously put in jeopardy after CCTV caught players breaking managed isolation rules and mingling between bubbles, authorities giving a "final warning" as a result.

There were 2939 Covid-19 tests carried out yesterday, with the total now more than 1,275,000.

The Ministry of Health is also encouraging people to make sure they're tracking their locations as Christmas and the summer holiday period approaches.

One way of doing so is scanning QR quotes with the Covid Tracer app, but people can also track their locations manually.

"Remember, it’s important you keep a record in case this is required for contact tracing purposes – if a case of Covid-19 was to emerge, being able to quickly trace anyone who has been in contact with that person will be critical to helping us stamp it out," the Ministry of Health says.