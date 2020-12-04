Four new Covid-19 cases at the border, none in community

There were four new Covid-19 cases found at the border over the past two days, the Ministry of Health says.

Meanwhile, there were no new cases in the community today.

It comes after flights from Perth to New Zealand were suspended following the announcement yesterday of three new Covid-19 community cases across the ditch - a security guard at a Perth quarantine facility and two household contacts.



Today's update was provided by the Ministry of Health in a press release this afternoon.