Four new Covid-19 cases at the border, none in community

Source:  1 NEWS

There were four new Covid-19 cases found at the border over the past two days, the Ministry of Health says.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

Meanwhile, there were no new cases in the community today.

It comes after flights from Perth to New Zealand were suspended following the announcement yesterday of three new Covid-19 community cases across the ditch - a security guard at a Perth quarantine facility and two household contacts.

Today's update was provided by the Ministry of Health in a press release this afternoon. 

MORE TO COME.

