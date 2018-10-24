Four arrested in Dunedin over $330k in MDMA and ecstasy knock-off blamed for spate of overdoses

Four Dunedin men have been arrested after they were allegedly busted for the production and wholesale supply of MDMA, ketamine and eutylone — a substance sold as ecstasy and which has led to several people becoming very ill.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police officers yesterday carried out search warrants in the Dunedin area and seized drugs valued at up to $330,000, along with a pistol and about $20,000 in cash.

Detective Inspector Stu Harvey said the men, aged 25, 26, 29 and 45, are facing charges relating to the production, possession and supply of class A, B and C drugs.

They are due to appear at Dunedin District Court today.

"A large amount of the drugs supplied were being sold as MDMA (ecstasy), however some is believed to be eutylone," Harvey said.

"Eutylone is a stimulant drug in the synthetic cathinone family and is known to be sold and taken as MDMA as it mimics the effects.

"This drug has recently been linked to a number of hospital admissions throughout New Zealand."

Harvey said buying synthetic cathinones as a pill, capsule or powder greatly increases the chances of accidental overdose because they are active in lower doses, which for some can be as low as 10mg — a tenth of MDMA.

"If someone takes synthetic cathinones in an MDMA-sized dose, it can have fatal consequences," he said

"It is important to remember that illicit drugs are generally manufactured or imported by people who put profit above all else and do not consider the health and wellbeing of users."

Harvey said the arrests and the seizure of drugs in this operation would have a significant effect on supply in Dunedin.