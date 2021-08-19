Forty-nine new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

There are 49 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, down from 53 yesterday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Today's new case total is the lowest in six days.

All of the new cases are in Auckland.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 611, including six people who are under one-year-old.

There are now 33 cases in hospital, eight of which are in intensive care or a high dependency unit, including two who are on ventilators.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave today's update.

“Based on our updated modelling, the reproduction rate of the virus in this outbreak is now looking like it is remaining under one, which means cases will continue to decline and we are successfully breaking chains of transmission,” Bloomfield said.

It comes after Ardern on Monday announced Auckland will stay in full lockdown at Alert Level 4 for at least another two weeks, while it is intended Northland will move to Alert Level 3 on Thursday evening at 11.59pm.