Former Polynesian Panther says New Zealand can 'beat racism' if it can beat Covid-19

One of the founding members of the Polynesian Panthers is now calling on New Zealand to take on the fight against racism, following the countr's Covid-19 battle.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Will 'Ilolahia, who joined today's Black Lives Matter march in Auckland's CBD said he was "wrapped" to see the next generation of youth taking on the fight.

"We were their age, our average was 19. I'm just so wrapped that these young people have picked up the take and are moving on. You can see by their organisation that they've got it pretty well sussed," he shared.

Today's marches in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement attracted thousands across both Auckland and Wellington.

While technology may have made the ability for Kiwis to communicate and organise movements better than during the reign of the Polynesian Panthers, Will 'Ilolahia says it's still the same old fight.

READ MORE Thousands of Kiwis gather for Black Lives Matter marches in Auckland, Wellington

"Racism is racism, and racism here in Aotearoa is being run by a capitalist system...The level of changing it may be bigger but the issue is the same... I think they’re gonna get a lot of things changing, as it really is."

As the country continues to relish in the success of its fight against Covid-19, Mr 'Ilolahia is calling on Kiwis to turn their focus towards a "far more serious" enemy.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I’m gonna challenge Aotearoa to this, we are a team of 5 million, we beat Covid-19 and we can beat this. If we get together just like we did with the [virus], this [disease] is far more serious and damaging. Than the actual [virus] of Covid-19."