TODAY |

Former Polynesian Panther says New Zealand can 'beat racism' if it can beat Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

One of the founding members of the Polynesian Panthers is now calling on New Zealand to take on the fight against racism, following the countr's Covid-19 battle. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Will 'Ilolahia is calling on the “team of 5 million” Kiwis to take on the fight against racism. Source: 1 NEWS

Will 'Ilolahia, who joined today's Black Lives Matter march in Auckland's CBD said he was "wrapped" to see the next generation of youth taking on the fight. 

"We were their age, our average was 19. I'm just so wrapped that these young people have picked up the take and are moving on. You can see by their organisation that they've got it pretty well sussed," he shared.

Today's marches in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement attracted thousands across both Auckland and Wellington.

While technology may have made the ability for Kiwis to communicate and organise movements better than during the reign of the Polynesian Panthers, Will 'Ilolahia says it's still the same old fight. 

READ MORE
Thousands of Kiwis gather for Black Lives Matter marches in Auckland, Wellington

"Racism is racism, and racism here in Aotearoa is being run by a capitalist system...The level of changing it may be bigger but the issue is the same... I think they’re gonna get a lot of things changing, as it really is."

As the country continues to relish in the success of its fight against Covid-19, Mr 'Ilolahia is calling on Kiwis to turn their focus towards a "far more serious" enemy. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes just a day after the city took down a statue some considered offensive. Source: 1 NEWS

"I’m gonna challenge Aotearoa to this, we are a team of 5 million, we beat Covid-19 and we can beat this. If we get together just like we did with the [virus], this [disease] is far more serious and damaging. Than the actual [virus] of Covid-19."

Will 'Ilolahia says the growing movement in New Zealand has already sparked changes, as it's kicked off action around the country including by people he says he wouldn't have expected to take part. 

New Zealand
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:58
Atlanta police chief resigns hours after US police fatally shoot black man
2
Govt announces $92 million investment into health services as part of Covid-19 response
3
Thousands of Kiwis gather for Black Lives Matter marches in Auckland, Wellington
4
Kiwis encouraged to take up new building projects as tradies work dries up
5
Tongan survivor of 1960s adventure dubbed real Lord of the Flies recounts year on uninhabited island
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police hunt for four people who burgled Carterton home overnight after threatening owner

Thousands of Kiwis gather for Black Lives Matter marches in Auckland, Wellington

No new Covid-19 cases in NZ for 23rd day, six days with no active cases
03:51

Proposed Fale near Parliament aims to celebrate Pacific people’s contribution to NZ