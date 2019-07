Former NASA astronaut Walt Cunningham has this morning spoken to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme about his mission, which paved the way for the 1969 moon landing.

Mr Cunningham, speaking from Houston, was a lunar module pilot on the Apollo 7 mission in 1968, just one year before the 1969 landing.

He was NASA's third civilian astronaut after Neil Armstrong and Elliot See and has also been a fighter pilot and a physicist.