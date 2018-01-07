Long serving New Zealand politician and former Deputy Prime Minister Jim Anderton has died overnight, aged 79.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Jim Anderton. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement released on behalf of his wife, Carol Anderton, she said he passed away peacefully overnight at Cashmere View Hospital in Christchurch.

Born in Auckland as James Anderton, he trained as a teacher but that was short lived as he hit the political arena as a city councillor in the mid '60s and '70s.

Mr Anderton's alliance with Labour saw him become an MP in 1984 but after falling out with leadership over economic policy, he established the new Labour Party.

Two new political parties followed Alliance and Progressive, which kept his seat safe in politics.

He successfully campaigned for Kiwibank, held an array of portfolios and became Deputy Prime Minister to Helen Clark in 1999.

Mr Anderton spent 27 years as a MP, holding the Sydenham seat which later became Wigram.

He then narrowly lost his bid for the Christchurch Mayoralty in 2010 to Bob Parker.

Since Canterbury's February earthquake, Mr Anderton became one of the faces for the fight to restore and save the Christchurch Cathedral which is a victory he witnessed shortly before his death.