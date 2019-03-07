TODAY |

Former Black Fern Melodie Robinson becomes New Zealand's first Māori Barbie doll - 'How cool is that?'

Broadcaster and former Black Fern Melodie Robinson now has her own Barbie doll as part of a new special edition celebrating International Women’s Day.

Mattel, the US company that manufacture Barbie dolls, is honouring a special group of females to coincide with their 60th anniversary.

They have created one of a kind historical and modern day sheros – female heroes - and Ms Robinson has been announced as New Zealand’s first Māori shero.

She told TVNZ1’s Breakfast growing up she only had Barbie dolls with blond hair and blue eyes.

“It is very very cool, I still can’t believe it.  Obviously growing up with Barbie dolls they were all blond and didn’t look like me and now we have got a Māori former Black Fern, who’s a commentator, how cool is that?”

She said the programme is an effort to inspire more girls and to help them become accepting of themselves.

“I think this [programme] is great, because from the age of five young girls start to doubt themselves and their confidence starts to wane.  One way to get around that is role models and this is what this programme's about.

“A lot of the woman that were chosen affect social change some how and mine was about being the first Māori rugby commentator and opening the pathway for other woman.”

She said Mattel realised all their Barbies looked the same and wanted to add more diversity to their product.

“This is a way for people to see their faces, their ethnicity reflected in the toys that they play with.

“You have 50 different types of career Barbies now, astronauts, presidents, firefighters, isn’t that fantastic. My Barbie doll was just a house wife and blond so I think it’s pretty cool that we see this.”


She is New Zealand’s first shero – female hero – as Barbie celebrates International Women’s Day. Source: Breakfast
