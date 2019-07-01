TODAY |

Fonterra workers evacuated after ammonia leak in Hamilton

Source:  1 NEWS

Emergency crews are continuing to monitor a Fonterra site in Te Rapa, Hamilton this morning following an ammonia leak overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services told 1 NEWS they evacuated workers after receiving a report of the leak at 2.30am on Te Rapa Road, and called in crews to establish hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

They said they didn’t know how much ammonia leaked or what caused it as they couldn’t access the leak.

Emergency services said they didn’t expect gas to spread from the site, but urge people in the area to call them if they smell ammonia.

Services at the scene have now scaled back and the evacuation is still in place. Crews are expected to remain there until later today. 

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Fonterra
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:19
Kiwi businesses should prepare for long period of 'very tight border control', says expert
2
Morning Briefing June 26: New poll reveals the Muller effect
3
More suspects identified in New Zealand man's murder in Melbourne
4
'Spray and walk away' - Peters references old advert when asking for evidence of homeless man sneaking into quarantine
5
How much better is 5G? - 1 NEWS reporter takes a test drive of the new network
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:41

The Ohakune bakery making a name for itself with delicious chocolate eclairs
03:22

Kiwi mums who turned to parenting support group pay it forward through volunteering

03:49

Young car crash survivor has heart-warming message for Starship National Air Ambulance nurse one year on from ordeal

Navy welcoming biggest ship into its fleet in Auckland today