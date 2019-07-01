Fonterra workers evacuated after ammonia leak in Hamilton

Emergency crews are continuing to monitor a Fonterra site in Te Rapa, Hamilton this morning following an ammonia leak overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services told 1 NEWS they evacuated workers after receiving a report of the leak at 2.30am on Te Rapa Road, and called in crews to establish hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

They said they didn’t know how much ammonia leaked or what caused it as they couldn’t access the leak.

Emergency services said they didn’t expect gas to spread from the site, but urge people in the area to call them if they smell ammonia.