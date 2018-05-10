Fog leads to delays and cancellations at Auckland Airport

Fog restrictions at Auckland Airport are in place and several flights have been either delayed or cancelled this morning.
Auckland Airport said that about 12 domestic regional flights have been cancelled and 11 domestic regional flights have been delayed so far.
The fog has also caused some delays along the main routes between Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.
International flights have not been affected.
Passengers are asked to check Auckland Airport's website to keep up to date on the latest arrival and departure information.