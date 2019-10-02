Flying trampoline damages power lines as wild weather slams Wellington

A airborne trampoline has damaged power lines as wild weather slams Wellington this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS a trampoline has broken a power pole in Stokes Valley, as the wild weather also damaged powerlines in Wainuiomata..

A dramatic photo sent to 1 NEWS by Lainey Myers-Davies shows the southerly front coming across Wellington Harbour.

Storm over Wellington, October 2, 2019. Source: Lainey Myers-Davies

MetService warns the squally southerly change is expected to move north, reaching Gisborne by late afternoon.

"Any thunderstorms that occur will be accompanied by brief heavy rain and hail (with snow above 800 metres), and strong, squally southerly winds gusting 90 to 110 km/h for a time, especially about coastal parts of Wellington, Wairarapa, Hawkes Bay and Gisborne," MetService says.